No. 11 BYU Football Releases the Depth Chart for Road Test at UCF
The Cougars are 7-0 and coming off a comeback win over Oklahoma State. BYU has a road test upcoming at UCF. The Knights are coming off an emotional loss to Iowa State. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for UCF. There were no changes to the depth chart for the UCF compared to Oklahoma State. Below is the complete depth chart.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Gerry Bohanon
No changes to the quarterback depth chart. Jake Retzlaff is BYU's starting quarterback moving forward.
Running Back
- LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Sione Moa OR Enoch Nawahine OR Pokai Haunga
BYU still lists six starters at running back. LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati will play the most until Sione Moa is healthy. It remains to be seen if Moa will take reps from Ropati once he's healthy.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Parker Kingston
- Keelan Marion OR Jojo Phillips
- Darius Lassiter
- Cody Hagen
Kody Epps was removed from the depth chart after suffering an injury against Baylor. Kalani Sitake said they hope to have Epps back for the Oklahoma State game originally, but he has not been added back to the depth chart. Tei Nacua has also been removed from the depth chart. He is expected to redshirt this season.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Sonny Makasini OR Bruce Mitchell
- Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
- Bruce Mitchell OR Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa
Bruce Mitchell got his first career start for BYU against Kansas State and also played against Baylor. He started at center against Arizona and Oklahoma State and played well. He has the makings of the center of the future in Provo.
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Austin Leausa
No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
At defensive end, Viliami was promoted to the co-backup role last week. He played 18 snaps against Arizona and played well.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Siale Esera OR Sione Moa
- Isaiah Glasker
- Aisea Moa OR Choe Bryant-Strother
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
No changes to the depth chart at cornerback.
Strong Safety
- Crew Wakley OR Raider Damuni OR Micah Harper
- Talan Alfrey OR Ethan Slade
No changes to the depth chart at safety.
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
Nickel
- Jakob Robinson
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Ethan Slade
No changes to the depth chart at nickel. True freshman Jonathan Kabeya played a few critical snaps for BYU against Oklahoma State.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
No changes to the depth chart at special teams.