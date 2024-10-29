Three-Star Defensive End Cole Cogshell Decommits from BYU
On Monday night, California native and three-star defensive lineman Cole Cogshell backed off his verbal commitment to BYU. Cogshell committed to BYU back in June over competing offers from Boston College, San Diego State, Colorado State, Washington State, San Jose State, and a host of FCS schools.
"After talking it over with my family and praying about it, I want to say I will be de-committing from BYU and opening up my recruitment," Cogshell wrote on social media.
Cogshell didn't have any obvious connections to BYU during his recruitment, but his relationship with Kelly Poppinga was enough to commit back in June. Now, Cogshell will have the opportunity to explore other opportunities.
For BYU and its 2025 class, this is certainly a loss. Cogshell is a good player today, but his ceiling is as high as any player in this class. Cogshell could have been a great edge rusher for Jay Hill and his defense. Instead, BYU will look to replace him either through the high school ranks or the transfer portal.
Thanks to the success BYU is having on the field this season, recruiting success should be coming down the road. In the opinion of this author, good recruiting news will be coming soon for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program.
Now that Cogshell is no longer a BYU commit, BYU is down to 16 commits in the 2025 class: LaMason Waller, Ulavai Fetuli, Andrew Williams, Tyler Payne, Taani Makasini, Jackson Doman, Nolan Keeney, Blake Bryce, Cale Breslin, Kendal Wall, Kelepi Vete, Tucker Kelleher, Vincent Tautua, Kingston Keanaaina, Sale Fano, and Will Walker.