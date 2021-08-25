Three Things Jaren Hall will Bring to BYU's Offense

Credit: BYU Photo

On Wednesday, BYU named sophomore Jaren Hall its starting quarterback for the opener against Arizona. Jaren Hall brings a unique skillset to BYU's offense - here are three things that he will provide when BYU kicks off the 2021 season against Arizona.

1. Mobility

Jaren Hall's mobility will add another dimension to BYU's offense. Don't expect too many designed runs for Hall, except for certain situations in the redzone. Most importantly, Hall's mobility will allow him to keep plays alive to find a receiver downfield or run as needed.

2. Arm talent to put touch on the football

Most BYU fans became familiar with the term "arm talent" last year during Zach Wilson's ascension up NFL Draft boards. Arm talent usually refers to a quarterback's ability to rifle a bullet into a tight window - something that Zach Wilson did on multiple occasions last season. Absolute arm talent also includes the ability to take some velocity off throws where needed.

Jaren Hall possesses the necessary ability to put velocity on the ball where needed, but his ability to put touch on the football stands out the most. Let's look at a few examples from fall camp. The first throw is a touchdown pass to Hobbs Nyberg during Saturday's scrimmage.

Hall put the ball where only his receiver could get it. If the ball was thrown on a line, the defensive back could have batted the ball away or even recorded an interception. Instead, Hall avoided the risk of turnover while giving his receiver an opportunity to make a play.

In the next example, Hall throws a perfectly-placed ball over the middle to Dallin Holker for the touchdown. Hall put enough touch on the ball to get it over the linebacker (#10 Morgan Pyper) and enough velocity to beat the helping safety (#21 Dean Jones).

[Skip to 00:43]

3. Ability to make throws at all depths of the field

In limited reps at BYU, Hall has been efficient at all depths of the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, he completed 6/8 passes behind the line of scrimmage, and 13/16 of his short passes. Hall received his highest PFF grade on intermediate throws - throws that go 10-19 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Hall completed 7/9 intermediate throws in 2019.

Hall was 5/11 on deep throws including 3 "big time throws". A big time throw (BTT) is defined as a "pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window." In other words, Hall made a BTT on 27% of his deep throws. Below is an example of one of Hall's big time throws, he also had two big time throws in the first half against Utah State.