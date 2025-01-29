Transfers Will Play 'Important' Role for the BYU Defense in 2025
For the second consecutive season, the BYU football staff was very selective with their transfer portal additions. The Cougars brought in a total of seven transfers (eight if you include returned missionary Hunter Clegg), mostly on the defensive side of the football.
For BYU, the hope is to supplement with immediate contributors from the portal, not build a program depending on the transfer portal. BYU will always prefer the foundation of the program to be built through high school recruiting.
Last year, BYU's bet on continuity and returning production paid off in a major way. The Cougars are looking to do the same in 2025. However, they did have a few holes to fill on the roster. That's where the transfer portal comes in. BYU's most glaring needs were in the trenches.
Of the eight players that BYU added, six were offensive or defensive linemen.
BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill joined BYU Sports Nation to discuss the offseason thus far. Hill said the transfers will play an "important" role for the BYU defense in 2025.
"The transfers that we take are ones that we know everything about," Hill said. "[We] know that they can play, one, and that they fit BYU too. I think those transfers you mentioned are so important to our future success. We're so excited about Keanu [Tanuvasa] and everything he represents, and the player he is, and the person he is is the most important thing. He's a phenomenal young man. You mentioned Hunter Clegg. I mean, that's a big get for us. Tausili Akana is a big git. Those guys look good right now in their workouts. I'm excited to see them in spring ball. Those guys coupled with what we already have coming back is gonna be big."
In total, BYU added five transfers on the defensive side.
Keanu Tanuvasa - DL
On paper, the most critical addition for the BYU defense this offseason. Tanuvasa was a two-year starter at defensive tackle for Utah. He comes to BYU with two years of eligibility remaining and he will be inserted into the starting lineup right away.
Tausili Akana - DE
One of the top players in the state of Utah in the 2023 recruiting class, Tausili Akana signed with Texas out of high school. He returns to Utah to suit up for BYU in 2025. Akana will be one of the best athletes on the roster. If he can add enough weight to be an every-down player, he has the makings of a future star in Jay Hill's defense.
Hunter Clegg - DE
Like Tausili Akana, Hunter Clegg was one of the top recruits in the 2023 recruiting class. He flipped his commitment from Utah to BYU after his mission. He looks a lot like former BYU star Tyler Batty and he has the makings of a multi-year starter at BYU. How much he can contribute in 2025 will depend on how quickly his body can get ready for college football. Clegg returned home from his mission
Anisi Purcell - DL
A Southern Utah transfer, Anisi Purcell has played as a big defensive end during his time at SUU. He comes to BYU with the potential to add 10-15 pounds and slide inside.
Max Alford - LB
BYU is loaded at linebacker with returning players Isaiah Glasker, Jack Kelly, and Harrison Taggart. The depth, however, is a bit of a question mark after brothers Aisea Moa and Sione Moa entered the transfer portal. That's where Max Alford will factor in. The Utah State transfer was a star freshman for the Aggies before injuries derailed his last two seasons.