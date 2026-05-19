Two Former BYU Signees Have Returned Home From Their Missions

Between the 2024-2026 BYU signing classes, there are 25 players that are either currently serving missions, have plan to serve missions, or have recently returned from missions. Over the last two months, two former BYU signees have returned home. While neither of them were on the spring roster as they were wrapping up their missionary service, we expect them to show up on the fall roster.

Devoux Tuataga - DE

Coming out of Cedar Valley High School, Devoux Tuataga was one of the top 10 players in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite. Tuataga, a defensive end, picked BYU over competing offers from Arizona, Cal, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, and Utah among others.

Tuataga participated in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl prior to serving his mission. He returned from his mission in March. It is anticipated that he will enroll at BYU and join the program in time for Fall Camp. Given the timing of his mission return, he won't be expected to contribute right away. However, he has the talent to be a factor at defensive end in the future.

Tuataga is very athletic for his size. In high school, he also played volleyball where he showed off his leaping ability at nearly 250 pounds.

Brody Laga - K

Brody Laga has the potential to go from the mission field to starting games for a Power Four team in a matter of months. Laga, a kicker, returned home from his mission in Brazil in early May. During Spring Camp, BYU special teams coordinator Justin Ena noted that Laga will join the competition for the starting kicker job in Fall Camp.

Laga joins a specialists room that includes kickers Matthias Dunn and Ian Sanches. Dunn was the backup to Will Ferrin over the last few years, and Sanches is a freshman out of Lone Peak High School. Dunn and Sanches were the two players competing for the starting spot in the spring.

Laga was listed at only 5'11 and 160 pounds on signing day, but he has a big leg. In high school, Laga kicked a 59-yard field goal. He also routinely kicked the ball 70+ yards on kickoffs. Will Ferrin was one of the underrated losses from last year's roster. Ferrin, now in the NFL, leaves big shoes to fill. Ferrin will go down as one of the more clutch kickers in BYU history.

Laga could factor in either at placekicker or as a kickoff specialist in 2026.

Full senior year highlights!

15-19 FG (2 block)

Long of 59

71 yard KO avg@CoachMeifu @HKA_Tanalski pic.twitter.com/FItowtrRhx — Brody laga (@Brodylagaaa) October 31, 2023

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.