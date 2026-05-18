BYU Football is Waiting for Elite Talent to Return From the Mission Field

The missionary program has always played a major role for the BYU football program. Every year, BYU will send a portion of its signing class on missions. According to BYU information, more than 60 BYU players on the 2024 roster were former missionaries.

Like always, there are a handful of former BYU signees that are currently serving missions. What makes the current pipeline of missionaries unique, however, is the caliber of talent that is currently serving missions. There are 25 former signees or players that are currently serving missions, have plans to serve missions, or have returned home from missions since Spring Camp. Of those 25 missionaries, 9 of them are former four-star prospects. Additionally, three of BYU's top 10 signings in program history are currently serving missions.

In this article, we'll look at the current pipeline of missionaries sorted by signing class.

2024 Signing Class

Former four-star prospect Ryner Swanson contributed as a true freshman for BYU in 2024 before leaving to serve a mission. Swanson, while he was serving as a missionary and recovering from an injury, was in attendance for a practice last Fall Camp.

Two other prospects from the 2024 class, defensive end Devoux Tuataga and kicker Brody Laga, have returned from their missions and are expected to be added to the roster for Fall camp. Laga could compete for the starting spot at kicker this season.

Ryner Swanson is scheduled to return home after the 2026 season.

Ryner Swanson - TE

Devoux Tuataga - DE

Brody Laga - K

2025 Signing Class

These players signed with BYU as part of the 2025 recruiting classes. They will enroll in 2027 or 2028, depending on when they return home.

Alai Kalaniuvalu, who signed with Oregon, flipped his commitment back to BYU last year. Kalaniuvalu was a four-star prospect with offers from all across the country. Four-star athlete McKay Madsen picked BYU over Oregon and UCLA - he is expected to start his career at running back.

Austin Pay, the younger brother of Connor Pay and Trevor Pay, had no shortage of suitors either. Pay picked BYU over Oklahoma, Oregon, and a host of other P4 programs.

Remember the name Emerson Geilman as well. Geilman, a quarterback, joined the program as a true freshman in 2025. Geilman was a standout in Fall Camp and quietly worked his way up the depth chart. He has the potential to factor into the quarterback rotation when he returns home. He left for his mission after the 2025 season and will return for the 2028 season.

Alai Kalaniuvalu - OL

McKay Madsen - RB/LB

Austin Pay - OL

Jackson Doman - TE

Taani Makasini - LB

Nolan Keeney - QB/ATH

Blake Bryce - TE

Kingston Keanaaina - RB

Sale Fano - DL

Landan Goff - S

Will Walker - P

Emerson Geilman - QB

2026 Signing Class

BYU's 2026 recruiting class was the best since recruiting rankings became mainstream in college football. Some of BYU's top signees, like quarterback Ryder Lyons, deferred their enrollment to serve missions.

Six of these players were four-star recruits: Ryder Lyons, Adam Bywater, Brock Harris, Ty Goettsche, Lopeti Moala, and Jax Tanner.

BYU will be anxiously awaiting the arrival of these missionaries. Some of them, like Ryder Lyons, are expected to return home in time for the 2027 season.

Ryder Lyons - QB

Adam Bywater - LB

Brock Harris - TE

Ty Goettsche - TE

Lopeti Moala - DL

Jax Tanner - OL

Kaue Akana - ATH

Graham Livingston - WR

Parker Ord - WR

Sefanaia Alatini - S