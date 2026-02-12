Two Former BYU Stars Invited to the NFL Combine

On Wednesday, two former BYU stars were invited to the 2026 NFL Combine. Linebacker Jack Kelly and wide receiver Chase Roberts received invites. The multi-year starters will have the chance to impress NFL Scouts at the combine.

Jack Kelly - LB

After a standout performance at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, Jack Kelly is headed to the NFL Combine. Kelly, a senior, had exhausted his collegiate eligibility. If the senior bowl invite is any indication, he has a really good chance to be drafted.

Kelly is coming off the best season by a BYU pass rusher in years. Kelly tallied a team-high 10 sacks in 12 games. He also tallied 55 tackles including 13.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumble, and a touchdown return on a blocked field goal. That is the most sacks in a single season by a BYU player since Bronson Kaufusi had 11 in 2015. Kelly could surpass that total in the bowl game against Georgia Tech.

Kelly spent two years at BYU after transferring in from Weber State. A two-year starter in Jay Hill's defense, Kelly was BYU's best pass rusher as soon as he stepped on campus.

Kelly was a team captain for BYU in 2025 and he was an alternate captain for BYU in 2024 as well. He has tallied 15 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss over the last two years. Kelly's superpower is his closing speed. Kelly was often used as a quarterback spy and his closing speed was one of the best elements of BYU's defense.

Chase Roberts - WR

Chase Roberts has been an important part of BYU's offense dating all the way back to 2022. In his BYU career, Roberts hauled in 170 catches for 2,586 yards and 18 touchdowns. Roberts led BYU in receiving as a junior in 2024 with 854 receiving yards. He was BYU's second-leading receiver in 2025 with 802 receiving yards.

Roberts used his 6'4 frame to make contested catches for BYU. He led the Cougars with nine contested catches in 2025. Nobody else on BYU's roster had more than three contested catches.

Roberts is an older prospect given his two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. That might hurt his draft stock, but he has the talent to make an NFL roster. Roberts has underrated speed at his size and he possesses valuable leadership traits as well.

