Eight Returned Missionaries Added to BYU's Roster

Wednesday is national signing day for college football programs. BYU signed all of its players in the early signing window in December, so the February signing day almost like any other Wednesday. As part of signing day, however, BYU did announce the eight returned missionaries that joined the program as midyear enrollees.

1. Enoch Watson - QB

BYU was the first school to extend Enoch a scholarship in his recruitment, and it didn't take long for him to commit and secure his spot in BYU's recruiting class. Watson is the younger brother of 2023 signee Pierson Watson.

As a senior, Watson threw for 2,450 yards and 28 touchdowns. His TD/Int ratio was especially impressive. He only threw three interceptions all season. Watson prefers to throw, but he is athletic enough to make plays with his legs.

Enoch will be on of just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in 2026.

2. Owen Borg - LB

Owen Borg was a standout linebacker at Corner Canyon prior to his mission. He held competing offers from the likes of Colorado, Air Force, Nevada, San Diego State, and Utah State.

3. Blake Lowe - LB

BYU was the first school to offer Lowe a scholarship back in May of 2022. Between the time he was offered and when he signed, BYU turned over its defensive coaching staff. In his recruitment, Lowe held competing offers from Arizona, Washington State, Boise State, San Jose State, and Air Force among others.

Lowe played on both sides of the ball in high school - he will start his BYU career at linbacker.

4. Jett Nelson - WR

BYU was the first school to offer Nelson a scholarship. He received the offer from BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, and BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. After receiving an offer from BYU, he picked up a competing offer from SUU. He committed to the Cougars after an official visit.

Nelson played wide receiver and tight end at American Fork. He will start his career at wide receiver in Provo.

5. Tui Pututau - OL

Talitui'i Pututau was one of the first players to commit to Jay Hill and his new staff when he came to Provo. Now that Hill is gone, Pututa'u will still join the program, except he will apparently play on the offensive side of the ball.

Pututau picked BYU over competing offers from Colorado, Arizona State, Utah State, and Weber State.

6. Adney Reid - DE

Adney Reid was the best BYU signee that nobody was walking about. Reid took official visits to BYU and Utah and the Utes made a push, but Adney stayed locked in with BYU.

Reid's recruitment was unique since he committed to the Cougars when he was living in Australia where his parents were serving as mission presidents.

Reid's recruitment never blew up since he was living in Australia and was unable to play high school football. Adney is the son of former BYU tight end Gabe Reid.

7. David Tangilanu - DT

David Tangilanu committed to BYU as a defensive end. He held competing offers from San Jose State, Air Force, and Army. He was announced as a defensive tackle upon his return from his mission.

8. Matthew Fredrick - TE

Fredrick, a tight end listed at 6'5, held competing offers from Army, Nevada, Navy, New Mexico State, and Idaho before committing to the Cougars.

Fredrick has great size at 6'5, he has soft hands, and he moves well for his size. Fredrick played in a run-heavy system at East, but he had the talent and frame to be a pass-catching tight end at the next level, and that's why BYU offered him.

