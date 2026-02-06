BYU is 'Expecting Big Things' From Oregon Transfer Kyler Kasper

Former BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts was a staple of BYU's offense from 2022-2025. Roberts was the big-bodied, possession wide receiver that defenses had to account for on the outside. With Roberts graduating and leaving for the NFL, BYU turned to the transfer portal to replace the skillset that Roberts will take with him.

That's where Oregon transfer Kyler Kasper enters the picture. The Cougars added Kasper after he spent the last few years in Eugene. His production was limited to just six catches, primarily because injuries kept him off the field, but his talent is obvious.

On Wednesday, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick commented on the addition of Kyler Kasper. Roderick said he is "expecting big things" from the former Oregon Duck.

"With Kyler, yeah, the injury really held him back from having the kind of success he wanted to have at Oregon. We checked that out as much as we can...he's full go right now doing everything, so we're excited about that. Usually when you go to the portal, you're usually going for guys that are proven...In Kyler's case, this is a situation where we had connections to him. We've known him for a long time. In high school, we weren't able to get him, but we're banking on what we know about his character, what we know about his family, what we know about his athletic ability. We're betting on him producing now that he's healthy, and it's a projection, but man, he has a lot of talent. He is all of 6'6, and what I've seen of him so far is very encouraging, and we're expecting big things."

Kasper was a coveted recruit and one of the top wide receiver recruits in his class. He turned down the likes of Georgia, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Notre Dame, and USC when he committed to Oregon. BYU is banking on

As a unit, BYU's returning wide receivers have one common deficiency: consistently making contested catches. BYU wide receivers had only 13 contested catches in 2025 and 9 of those came from Chase Roberts. BYU really needed to add a wide receiver that can make contested catches, and that's Kasper's chief strength. For that reason, we believe he could start right away if he stays healthy.

Kasper is all of 6'6 and he can jump. When healthy, he has the upside to be one of the best contested pass-catchers that BYU has seen in a long time. Kasper's game film is limited given his injury history, but he did post some practice highlights when he entered the transfer portal.

Kasper and the BYU offense will kickoff Spring Camp later this month.

