Two Frontrunners Emerge at Tackle for BYU Football
Week one of Fall Camp is in the books for the BYU football program. While all eyes are on the quarterback battle, the depth chart is starting to be established at other positions as well. According to BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, two frontrunners have emerged as likely starters at both tackle positions.
"I expect [Isaiah Jatta and Andrew Gentry] to be our starting tackles, Gentry at right and Jatta at left," Roderick said on Friday. "I have a lot of confidence in both of them."
Jatta is entering his second year with the BYU football program. Jatta transferred to BYU from Colorado before the 2024 season. Jatta was a reserve offensive tackle at the start of the 2024 season until Brayden Keim suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of the Utah game. Jatta came in for the final drive against the Utes and helped BYU setup the game-winning field goal.
Jatta started the next two games against Kansas and Arizona State before suffering an injury that kept him out against Houston and Colorado.
Andrew Gentry transferred from Michigan to BYU back in December.
Among offensive lineman that played 100 or more snaps for Michigan in 2024, Gentry had the highest pass-blocking grade. Gentry got his first career start for Michigan against Illinois in 2024. He started the following week against Michigan State when he suffered a foot injury that ended his season.
When he was healthy, he was very effective. Gentry did not allow a single quarterback pressure in 2024.
Behind Jatta and Gentry, true freshman Andrew Williams have been getting the backup reps at left tackle and redshirt sophomore Jake Griffin has been getting backup reps at right tackle. If either Jatta or Gentry is forced to miss time during the season, it would likely be Austin Leausa that would slide into one of the tackle spots. Leausa has been playing inside at guard in Fall Camp but he was at right tackle during the Spring when Gentry was sidelined due to injury.