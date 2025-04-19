Updated BYU Linebacker Depth Chart Following the Harrison Taggart News
On Saturday, BYU linebacker Harrison Taggart announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Taggart started 12 out of the 13 games for the BYU defense in 2025. Today, we're taking an updated look at the linebacker depth chart following the Harrison Taggart news.
First, it would be better for BYU if Taggart on the roster. Full stop. He's a talented, experienced player that makes BYU a better team as a whole.
Second, there isn't a position better suited to absorb a loss like Taggart than the linebackers. The linebacker unit is probably the deepest on the team. BYU has players waiting in the wings to take those reps. Without further ado, let's dive in to the depth chart.
BYU Linebacker Depth Chart
- Jack Kelly
- Choe Bryant-Strother
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ace Kaufusi
- Siale Esera
- Miles Hall
Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker are surefire starters. Those are two of the best players on the roster in 2025. The Taggart news does not change their status moving forward.
Without Harrison Taggart, we moved Siale Esera into the starting lineup. During Spring camp, Jay Hill called Harrison Taggart and Siale Esera mike linebackers 1A and 1B. Esera was recovering from an injury last season and he was limited for most of the season. When he was healthy as a true freshman, Esera showed flashes of greatness. Esera will be the most likely candidate to slide into the starting lineup.
Behind Esera, Miles Hall will also factor in. Hall replaced Taggart in the Arizona State game last season when Taggart suffered an injury. Other linebackers that will factor into the two-deep include past contributors Ace Kaufusi and Choe Bryant-Strother who are both healthy.
Behind those six, there are other young, talented linebackers that will be fighting to break into that group, including Naki Tuakoi, Carson Sue'sue, Pierson Watson, Tyler Payne, and Maika Kaufusi. BYU also added four-star true freshman Nusi Taumoepeau who flipped his commitment from Stanford. Taumoepeau is talented enough to push his way into the two-deep as a true freshman.
Carson Sue'sue and Pierson Watson flashed potential during Spring camp. Sue'sue is a converted quarterback who has the size and athleticism to make an impact at linebacker. Watson is a true freshman who just returned home from a mission.
The competition at linebacker will be a top storyline to follow during Fall camp.