Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Gives BYU Some Bulletin Board Material
The BYU-Utah rivalry is back in full force. During Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, seventh-year senior and Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising met with the media. When talking about the rivalry, Rising gave BYU some bulletin board material. When asked about the BYU-Utah rivalry, Rising said, "I just wanna go down their and whoop their a** pretty much. That's all I'm focusing on."
Rising was on the roster the last time BYU and Utah squared off in 2021, but he didn't play. The Cougars beat the Utes 26-17 while Rising was on the sideline. That season, Rising lost the quarterback battle to Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer. Rising eventually replaced Brewer as the starter and led Utah to a Pac-12 championship.
This wasn't the first time Rising has talked about the BYU-Utah rivalry with the media. During Spring camp, Rising said he was "chomping at the bit" to play BYU.
While he was injured during the 2023 season, Rising joined the Pat McAfee show and he brought up BYU unprompted as Utah was preparing to play Oregon.
Video Warning: Language and content warning
During Pac-12 media days last Summer, Rising was going into what was believed to be his final year of college football. Rising said, "I just wish I could play [BYU] once. That's all. That is a team I want to play and I wish we were playing them this year."
Now that he is back for his seventh year of college football, Rising will get his wish. BYU will travel to Salt Lake to play Utah on November 9th at Rice Eccles Stadium.
BYU, on the other hand, is looking to start a winning streak over Utah. BYU beat Utah by two scores in 2021 - the last time these two teams met. Since BYU and Utah did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19, Utah has not beaten BYU since 2019.