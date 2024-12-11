Washington Transfer Lance Holtzclaw to Take BYU Visit
BYU is set to host Washington transfer Lance Holtzclaw for a visit this weekend, Holtzclaw announced on Wednesday. Holtzclaw is an edge rusher that spent three years in the program at Washington. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Over the course of his college career, Holtzclaw has appeared in 26 games, tallied 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.
Holtzclaw has been a backup defensive end for Washington. In 2024, he played 114 defensive snaps after playing 87 snaps in 2023. He took a step forward as a pass rusher in 2024. Although he finished with just one sack, he had 11 quarterback pressures in 70 pass rush attempts for a pressure rate of 16%. For context, Tyler Batty's pressure rate was 10.6% in 2024. Isaiah Bagnah's pressure rate was 10.9%. Holtzclaw hasn't had an overwhelming number of reps at the college level, but he has proven capable of getting after the quarterback when he is on the field.
Holtzclaw could fit a position of need for BYU. BYU's three starting defensive ends in 2024 will not be on the roster in 2025.
Holtzclaw was a relatively coveted recruit coming out of high school. He was a three-star recruit with competing offers from Michigan, Kansas State, Iowa State, Colorado, Arizona, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, and San Diego State among others.
Holtzclaw has the potential to become a starter at BYU should he pick the Cougars.