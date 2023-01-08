What Are BYU's Remaining Roster Needs Ahead of 2023?

In the era of the transfer portal, college football coaches are able to change their rosters and address needs faster than ever before. Gone are the days of waiting three to five years for coaches to get the players they need. As BYU prepares to enter the Big 12 in 2023, Kalani Sitake and staff have been aggressively recruiting the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, and the Cougars continue to be on the lookout for impact players in the portal. At the time of this writing, BYU has brought in six transfers already with more to come. Today, we look at the remaining needs on BYU's roster in 2023.

BYU's 2023 Roster Needs

Cornerback

The Cougars were already in the market for a starting-caliber cornerback. After losing starter Gabe Jeudy-Lally to the transfer portal, the need for one impact cornerback turned into the need for two or three.

The Cougars have been in touch with various defensive backs in the portal, but none have committed yet.

Running back

BYU lost senior running backs Chris Brooks and Lopini Katoa to graduation after the 2022 season. The Cougars have already added proven transfer running back Aidan Robbins, but adding more depth and talent is paramount for the first season in the Big 12. The independence era proved that depth at every position is important late in the season, especially at running back. The Cougars have been working to flip Stanford commit and four-star recruit LJ Martin. If BYU is able to add Martin, he has the potential to be an immediate contributor in 2023 and become the primary running back in the future.

Offensive tackle

Ever since the end of the season, BYU has been in the market for an immediate impact offensive tackle. So far, the Cougars have struck out on top targets like Isaiah Jatta and Christy Nkanu. Offensive tackle remains a position of need before next season.

Quarterback

BYU already brought in Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis who will be the odds-on favorite to win the starting quarterback job in 2023. Slovis has the potential to be very, very good for BYU next season. Slovis has only one year of eligibility remaining, however, so he will only be a one-year solution at quarterback.

BYU lost two scholarship quarterbacks that were on the 2022 roster in Jaren Hall and Jacob Conover. It would be advantageous to add another quarterback that can provide depth in 2023 and push for the starting job in the years to come.

BYU's 2023 Wishlist

There are a few position groups that could go into the season as currently constituted, but could also stand to gain if the right players came along.

Defensive Line

Simply put, BYU's defensive line play has not been good enough over the last few seasons. Therefore, adding impact defensive lineman was a need after the end of the 2022 season. Since the end of the season, BYU has added two players in Isaiah Bagnah and Jackson Cravens that will make an immediate impact. With those two on board, BYU has addressed that need. In the opinion of this author, the defensive line could still stand to gain by adding another impact defensive lineman or two.

Linebacker

Adding a linebacker would have been a need if not for the return of Max Tooley. This group will be very inexperienced next season and could stand to gain by adding a veteran linebacker.

Wide Receiver

Perhaps no position coach has recruited better than BYU wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake over the last few years. When BYU lost Dax Milne to the NFL, the production from the wide receivers didn't drop off thanks to the addition of Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua. Now that Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney will turn pro, BYU will turn to Kody Epps to take on a bigger role and backfill with highly-touted recruit Jojo Phillips.

BYU has been recruiting a handful of wide receivers that would be able to come in and contribute in 2023. One is Snow College qualifier Marquis Montgomery. Montgomery has reeled in over 30 offers including offers from high-profile programs like USC, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. Montgomery released his top seven this week and BYU made the cut alongside Cal, Texas A&M, Penn State, USF, Utah State, and Jackson State.

The Cougars have also offered Eastern Washington transfer Freddie Roberson. Roberson has received a lot of Power Five interest and included BYU in his top schools.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily