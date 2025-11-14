What the Ideal College Football Weekend Would Look Like for BYU
If there was one silver lining to after BYU's loss to Texas Tech last week, it was that the Cougars maintained control of their own destiny. While that is true since BYU just has to win out to make the Big 12 title game, the Cougars will need some help if they want a chance to make the College Football Playoff as an at-large team.
In this article, we will outline what an ideal weekend would look like for BYU.
First and foremost, BYU needs to take care of business against TCU. All the scoreboard watching would go away if the Cougars lose a second game, and in addition, lose control of their own destiny to the Big 12 championship game.
Without further ado, these are [x] results that would benefit BYU. for the purposes of this article, we will only talk about games with betting spreads of two touchdowns or less.
1. No. 4 Alabama Over No. 11 Oklahoma
If BYU is going to make the College Football Playoff, it needs to be ranked in the top 10. That will very likely be the cut line for the CFP this year (since ACC champ and highest-ranked G6 champ will be outside the top 12).
So who is sitting between BYU and the top 10? No. 11 Oklahoma and no. 10 Texas. BYU needs both Oklahoma and Texas to lose at least one more time before the regular season ends. If Oklahoma is going to lose in November, it will probably be this weekend when they travel to play at no. 4 Alabama. Ideally, the Crimson Tide will beat the Sooners convincingly and give the committee no choice but to drop them in the 15 or lower range.
Make no mistake: a 10-2 SEC team would get in over 11-1 BYU. Any two-loss SEC (and Big Ten team for that matter) is still a threat to the Cougars.
2. No. 5 Georgia Over No. 10 Texas
For the same reason, no. 5 Georgia could really help BYU by beating no. 10 Texas. The Longhorns have narrowly escaped defeat multiple teams, yet they find themselves in the top 10 at 7-2. It would really help BYU if they not only lost to Georgia, but if they lost to Texas A&M later as well.
Texas at 9-3 with a top 10 win in November (over either Georgia or Texas A&M in this scenario) would still be a threat to 11-1 BYU.
3. No. 22 Pitt Over No. 9 Notre Dame
Perhaps no result would help BYU this weekend more than no. 22 Pitt over No. 9 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have a worse record than BYU, a worse strength of record, a less impressive top 25 win (according to the committee themselves), and they find themselves ranked comfortably ahead of the Cougars.
A Notre Dame loss could be the difference between BYU making it into the field as an at-large team or not.
4. Utah-Baylor: Flip a Coin
For the Utah-Baylor game, you can flip a coin. A Utah win would help BYU in the CFP rankings and a Utah loss would help the Cougars in the Big 12 title race. Allow us to explain.
A Utah win: A Utah win would keep the Utes in the top 13 and really boost BYU's chances for an at-large CFP bid. BYU's win over Utah is currently the best win on their resume.
A Utah loss: A Utah loss could give BYU some wiggle room in the Big 12 standings. If BYU loses another game, there are many scenarios where the Utes would go to the title game over the Cougars due to multi-team tiebreaker rules. BYU would win the tiebreaker if only BYU and and Utah were tied at 7-2. If another team is involved, however, it could go in favor of the Utes.
5. West Virginia Over ASU
ASU has two conference losses and without quarterback Sam Leavitt, are not really a threat to win the conference. However, a the Sun Devils could complicate tiebreakers down the road if they don't lose one more game in November (like in a scenario we just described with BYU and Utah). West Virginia could do BYU a favor by beating the Sund Devils in Tempe.
6. Arizona Over No. 25 Cincinnati
Regardless of outcomes this weekend, BYU's game at Cincinnati next weekend will be massive. However, it would help BYU in the standings if Cincinnati suffered a road loss at Arizona this weekend.
Similar to the Utah game, you could argue that BYU fans should cheer for Cincinnati to win this game. That would give BYU the opportunity to put another top 25 on their CFP resume.
There are pros and cons to both outcomes in this game.
7. Florida Over No. 7 Ole Miss
Florida is a talented team, but they have found very creative ways to lose football games this season. The Gators could do BYU a solid by beating Ole Miss this weekend.
8. Northwestern Over No. 18 Michigan
Remember how two-loss Big Ten teams are still a threat to BYU? Look no further than Michigan. If the Wolverines win out (which would include a win over no. 1 Ohio State), they will make the College Football Playoff. A Northwestern upset over the Wolverines would probably shut them out of the CFP.
9. No. 21 Iowa Over No. 17 USC
For the same reason, two-loss USC is a threat to BYU. BYU might need USC's help later this month against Oregon, but for now, BYU wants no. 17 USC to lose.
10. Duke Over No. 19 Virginia
Do you want to know how the ACC could miss the playoff entirely? If Duke wins the ACC championship. Duke is 5-4 overall and they just lost to UConn, yet they are 4-1 in conference play. Duke controls their own destiny to the ACC Championship game if they win out.
Big 12 fans should be cheering for Duke to pull off the stunner and win the ACC.