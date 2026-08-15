What We've Learned So Far About BYU’s Roster at Fall Camp
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On Saturday, the BYU football program will wrap up the second week of Fall Camp with a scrimmage. BYU's roster features a mix of returning production and young talent. In this article, we're going over the BYU roster and what we've learned about each position group in Fall Camp.
Quarterbacks
- 10 - Treyson Bourguet
- 15 - John Sanders
- 16 - Owen Geilman
- 17 - Enoch Watson
- 47 - Bear Bachmeier
Fall Camp Takeaways
- Bear is much better than he was a season ago. What that looks like in games remains to be seen, but he is making throws this Fall Camp that he was simply not ready to make in 2025 Fall Camp.
- Treyson Bourguet is the backup quarterback at this point. He is getting the second-team reps. Unless something drastically changes between now and the start of the season, we expect Bourguet to be the backup.
- Enoch Watson is the only other QB getting reps in team portions. Watson rounds out the three-deep at quarterback.
Running Backs
- 4 - LJ Martin
- 12 - Preston Rex
- 20 - Journee Tonga
- 25 - Devaughn Eka
- 28 - Jovesa Damuni
- 30 - Sione Moa
- 34 - Charlie Miska
- 38 - Logan Payne
- 41 - Lucky Finau
- 42 - Micah Beckstead
Fall Camp Takeaways
- Physically speaking, LJ Martin has taken another step this offseason. Martin has added a lot of muscle and looks poised to carry a big workload for this BYU offense.
- Questions behind LJ Martin remain unanswered. Sione Moa is a great backup, but his injury history will be a question mark until it's not.
- Preston Rex and Devaughn Eka are the next in line behind Martin and Moa.
- There are a few wildcards that could really help this position if they emerge. Logan Payne and true freshman Journee Tonga fit that description.
Wide Receivers
- 0 - Tei Nacua
- 1 - Legend Glasker
- 3 - Kyler Kasper
- 5 - Jaron Pula
- 13 - Jojo Phillips
- 18 - Reggie Frischknecht
- 19 - Tiger Bachmeier
- 22 - Trey Roberts
- 23 - Terrance Saryon
- 26 - Fisher Ingersoll
- 33 - Jared Esplin
- 84 - Kila Keone
- 89 - Jett Nelson
Fall Camp Takeaways
- Jojo Phillips is on track to be the go-to wide receiver. Phillips looked like a player poised for a breakout season in 2025 before an injury derailed his season.
- The talent is there for BYU to accomplish its goals with this wide receiver room. BYU has some reliable upperclassmen that will either take steps forward and command playing time, or they will be passed up by some really talented young wideouts.
- Legend Glasker is going to play. Based on what we've seen, he should play a lot. Glasker has high-level speed, runs really good routes, and we have been surprised how well he's handled the physicality of going up againt the first-team defense. That was our biggest question for him going into camp, and he's proven that he can still make plays against the best cornerbacks. In the last media observation, Glasker beat BYU start cornerback Evan Johnson.
Tight Ends
- 2 - Roger Saleapaga II
- 7 - Walker Lyons
- 24 - Ethan Wood
- 44 - Josh Davis
- 45 - Keayen Nead
- 80 - Jacob Nye
- 82 - Noah Moeaki
- 83 - Will Zundel
- 87 - Matthew Fredrick
Fall Camp Takeaways
- Walker Lyons & Roger Saleapaga will be featured in the BYU offense a lot. They are too dynamic to not be on the field. Lyons and Saleapaga will likely start in week one. Even if they don't start together, they will share the field a lot in 2026.
- It's been relatively quiet at tight end behind the top two. We still have Noah Moeaki and Keayen Nead as the next in line behind Saleapaga and Lyons.
Offensive Line
- 51 - Sonny Makasini
- 52 - Bott Mulitalo
- 53 - Strantz Mangisi
- 54 - Jake Alexander
- 56 - Zak Yamauchi
- 57 - Talitu'i Pututau
- 58 - Paki Finau
- 59 - Siosiua Latu-Finau
- 62 - Jr Sia
- 63 - Bruce Mitchell
- 64 - Kyle Sfarcioc
- 66 - Brigham Alexander
- 67 - Trevor Pay
- 72 - Joe Brown
- 73 - Caden McKee
- 74 - Trevin Ostler
- 75 - Andrew Gentry
- 76 - Jeff Lewis
- 78 - Ethan Thomason
Fall Camp Takeaways
- During Monday's media observation, the starting offensive line was exactly as we expected: Paki Finau (left tackle), Sonny Makasini (left guard), Bruce Mitchell (center), Kyle Sfarcioc (right guard), and Andrew Gentry (right tackle).
- Left tackle Siosiua Latu-Finau is playing well enough to warrant first-team reps. On the second drive for the first-team offense, Latu-Finau got the left tackle reps and Paki Finau moved inside to guard. Paki Finau was excellent at guard for Washington in 2025. There's a chance to Latu-Finau and Paki Finau at left tackle and left guard, respectively, is BYU's best combination.
Defensive Line
- 5 - Nusi Taumoepeau
- 10 - Orion Maile-Kaufusi
- 13 - Tausili Akana
- 30 - Braxton Lindsey
- 41 - Nehemiah Kolone
- 42 - Adney Reid
- 45 - Viliami Po'uha
- 46 - Kendal Wall
- 48 - Bodie Schoonover
- 50 - Maverick McManus
- 52 - Vincent Tautua
- 57 - Keanu Tanuvasa
- 58 - David Tangilanu
- 59 - Siosefa Brown
- 90 - Hunter Clegg
- 93 - Kelepi Latu-Finau
- 94 - Anisi Purcell
- 96 - Justin Kirkland
- 97 - Kinilau Fonohema
- 98 - Devoux Tuataga
- 99 - Ulavai Fetuli
Fall Camp Takeaways
- Nusi Taumoepeau and Braxton Lindsey look like they could be a dynamic pass-rushing duo for years to come. Lindsey is just a true freshman, but just like Taumoepeau last year, he might be too talented to keep off the field.
- The same names that played a lot last year will play a lot in 2026. Keanu Tanuvasa, Justin Kirkland, Anisi Purcell, Bodie Schoonover, Viliami Po'uha, and Hunter Clegg will get a lot of playing time. Whether the BYU defensive line is more disruptive, or not, is going to come down to the development of these returning players.
Linebackers
- 4 - Cade Uluave
- 16 - Isaiah Glasker
- 18 - Ace Kaufusi
- 21 - Miles Hall
- 23 - Pierson Watson
- 31 - Jake Clifton
- 33 - Maika Kaufusi
- 34 - Daniel Taumoepeau
- 43 - Owen Borg
- 51 - Gage Tanner
- 54 - Siale Esera
- 55 - Blake Lowe
Fall Camp Takeaways
- BYU is loaded at linebacker. They are big, fast, and disruptive. The linebackers have been cleaning up in the run game. This should be the strength of the defense in 2026.
- Cade Uluave is as advertised, he is going to be a star for Kelly Poppinga's defense.
- We know what to expect from Siale Esera and Isaiah Glasker. The key for those two is to stay healthy.
- Jake Clifton has flashed starting potential. He was on a mission a year ago, but you would never be able to tell by the way he's looked in Fall Camp. He had multiple quarterback pressures on Monday, one of which very likely would have been a sack in a real game.
Safeties
- 3 - Raider Damuni
- 7 - Kennan Pula
- 11 - Faletau Satuala
- 17 - Jarinn Kalama
- 22 - Tommy Prassas
- 24 - Payton VanSteenkiste
- 25 - Lance Reynolds
- 28 - Crew Clark
- 35 - Matthew Mason
- 36 - Antonio Johnson
- 37 - Joseph Douglas
- 38 - Luke Nadauld
Fall Camp Takeaways
- The top three safeties in the rotation are well established: Faletau Satuala, Raider Damuni, and Tommy Prassas. Those three will play the most and they will be on the field, at least at times, all at the same time.
- Behind the top three, true freshman Kennan Pula has moved his way into the two-deep. While Faletau Satuala is making his way back from injury, Pula has been getting some first-team reps.
- As we get closer to the start of the season, all eyes will be on Faletau Satuala's injury status. Satuala suffered a broken foot during the offseason, but Kalani Sitake said he expects Satuala to be back for week one.
Cornerbacks
- 0 - Evan Johnson
- 1 - Therrian Alexander III
- 2 - Jonathan Kabeya
- 15 - Jayven Williams
- 20 - Kevin Doe
- 26 - Jordyn Criss
- 27 - Matthias Leach
- 29 - Justice Brathwaite
- 32 - Cannon DeVries
- 39 - Seth Shigg
Fall Camp Takeaways
- It's no surprise that Evan Jonson and Therrian Alexander are the top two cornerbacks. Johnson is a star and he will show that again in 2026. Alexander, we believe, is poised for a breakout season. Last year was his first season as a starter. He is stronger now and he has maintained his speed.
- Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams is next in line behind the top two. He will play a lot for the Cougars in 2026.
- Behind Williams, Jordyn Criss and Kevin Doe are competing for the last spot in the two-deep.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist