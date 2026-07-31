BYU Star Safety Faletau Satuala 'On Target' to Play in Season Opener

BYU star safety Faletau Satuala is "on target" to play in BYU's season opener against Utah Tech. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with the media following the annual media golf tournament event (video credit: Cougar Sports Media). He told a handful of media members that Satuala won't be fully cleared for the first day of Fall Camp, but he will be ready to play for the season opener.

Our very own @ronthe3manweav caught up with BYU football head coach with Kalani Sitake earlier today the media golf tournament:



✅Back up QB competition with Treyson Bourguet and Enoch Watson

✅More emphasis on Bear sliding this year

✅Culture of love and learn and more!#BYU… pic.twitter.com/kEnlsJyGZa — Cougar Sports Media (@CougSportsMedia) July 30, 2026

"[Faletau] will be ready for game one," Sitake said. "I think the key for us though is because we're dealing with that injury is, is how far to bring him along...he's on target to play in that first game, so we'll slowly move along. He won't be ready to be 100% on day one of fall camp, but he will eventually by the time we get within a couple of weeks of playing [Utah Tech]."

Satuala is dealing with a foot injury that he suffered during the offseason. Satuala goes into the season as one of the best players on the BYU football team, and arguably the top NFL prospect on the roster. He was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team. It is critical that he is fully healthy for BYU's week two matchup against Arizona.

Sitake noted that Satuala "wants to do more," but BYU is holding him back to get him healthy for the first game.

"We'll just have to gauge it and see how it goes throughout fall camp and where he's at," Sitake said. "He's done everything that we've asked him to and he wants to do more...but it's one of those patient moments that we just need him to feel it out and recovery is going to take some time."

Some foot injuries are delicate and can linger. It's important for BYU's training staff to slowly bring Satuala along so he doesn't suffer any setbacks. The Cougars will need Satuala to be healthy if they wants to accomplish their goals in 2026.

Satuala was a breakout star for BYU in 2025. He had the second best PFF grade on the BYU defense behind only Evan Johnson. Satuala was credited with 84 total tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 3 interceptions.

Satuala made one of the most important plays of the season on the road at Iowa State. After coming all the way back from a double-digit deficit, the Cougars led the Cyclones 34-27. Satuala intercepted Rocco Becht and took it the other way for six. That play flipped the game in BYU's favor.

PICK SIX BYU 😱@BYUFootball is pulling away in Ames! pic.twitter.com/VpzXqvjqCG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2025

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