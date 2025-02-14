Where Are They Now? Former BYU Football Assistant Coaches Under Kalani Sitake
Kalani Sitake is entering his 10th year as the BYU football head coach. While there hasn't been turnover at the head coaching position at BYU, there has been a fair amount of turnover in the assistant coaching ranks. Today, we're checking in on all the former BYU assistants under Kalani Sitake and where they are today.
Steve Clark
Tight Ends 2016-2023
Former BYU tight ends coach Steve Clark spent eight years at BYU. He was brought to BYU when Kalani Sitake was hired as BYU's head coach. Clark is now the tight ends coach at Utah Tech.
Darrell Funk
Offensive Line 2021-2023
Offensive line coach Darrell Funk was at BYU for three seasons. He is currently the offensive line coach at Colorado Mesa University.
Ilaisa Tuiaki
Defensive Coordinator 2016-2022
Former BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki is entering his second season as the Oregon State defensive line coach.
Ed Lamb
Assistant Head Coach, Special Team Coordinator 2016-2022
Ed Lamb was one of Kalani Sitake's biggest hires when he arrived in Provo in 2016. Lamb oversaw the BYU special teams and a large part of the BYU defense during his BYU tenure. He is now the head coach at Northern Colorado. In two years under Ed Lamb, Northern Colorado is 1-22. Lamb received a two-year extension back in December.
Preston Hadley
Safeties and Defensive Ends Coach 2018-2022
Preston Hadley spent five years at BYU as the safeties coach and the defensive ends coach. Hadley followed Ed Lamb to Northern Colorado where he is the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Kevin Clune
Linebackers Coach 2021-2022
Kevin Clune was officially the BYU linebackers coach from 2021-2022 after serving as a consultant in 2020. Clune left BYU for NAU and now he is at Cal Poly.
Jeff Grimes
Offensive Coordinator 2018-2020
Former BYU offensive coordinator left BYU in 2021 for Baylor. Grimes was fired from Baylor after three seasons and was hired by Kansas in 2024. Grimes is now the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin.
Eric Mateos
Offensive Line 2019-2020
Eric Mateos left BYU for Baylor in 2021. Mateos is now the offensive line coach at Arkansas.
AJ Steward
BYU running backs 2018-2019
AJ Steward is now the running backs coach at UCLA.
Ryan Pugh
Offensive Line 2018
Ryan Pugh spent one year at BYU before become the offensive coordinator at Troy. He is now the offensive coordinator at Abilene Christian. Abilene Christian put up 51 points against Texas Tech in 2024.
Ty Detmer
Offensive Coordinator 2016-2017
Ty Detmer is the head coach of high school American Leadership Academy in Arizona.
Ben Cahoon
Wide Receivers 2016-2017
Ben Cahoon moved on to the corporate world after coaching wide receivers at BYU.
Reno Mahe
Running Backs 2016-2017
Reno Mahe is no longer in the coaching profession.
Mike Empey
Offensive Line 2016-2017
Mike Empey is no longer in the coaching profession.
Steve Kaufusi
Defensive Line 2002-2017
Steve Kaufusi is no longer coaching.