Where Are They Now? Former BYU Football Assistant Coaches Under Kalani Sitake

Casey Lundquist

Former BYU defensive assistant Preston Hadley
Former BYU defensive assistant Preston Hadley / BYU Photo
Kalani Sitake is entering his 10th year as the BYU football head coach. While there hasn't been turnover at the head coaching position at BYU, there has been a fair amount of turnover in the assistant coaching ranks. Today, we're checking in on all the former BYU assistants under Kalani Sitake and where they are today.

Steve Clark

Tight Ends 2016-2023

Former BYU tight ends coach Steve Clark spent eight years at BYU. He was brought to BYU when Kalani Sitake was hired as BYU's head coach. Clark is now the tight ends coach at Utah Tech.

Darrell Funk

Offensive Line 2021-2023

Offensive line coach Darrell Funk was at BYU for three seasons. He is currently the offensive line coach at Colorado Mesa University.

Ilaisa Tuiaki

Defensive Coordinator 2016-2022

Former BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki is entering his second season as the Oregon State defensive line coach.

Ed Lamb

Assistant Head Coach, Special Team Coordinator 2016-2022

Ed Lamb was one of Kalani Sitake's biggest hires when he arrived in Provo in 2016. Lamb oversaw the BYU special teams and a large part of the BYU defense during his BYU tenure. He is now the head coach at Northern Colorado. In two years under Ed Lamb, Northern Colorado is 1-22. Lamb received a two-year extension back in December.

Preston Hadley

Safeties and Defensive Ends Coach 2018-2022

Preston Hadley spent five years at BYU as the safeties coach and the defensive ends coach. Hadley followed Ed Lamb to Northern Colorado where he is the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Kevin Clune

Linebackers Coach 2021-2022

Kevin Clune was officially the BYU linebackers coach from 2021-2022 after serving as a consultant in 2020. Clune left BYU for NAU and now he is at Cal Poly.

Jeff Grimes

Offensive Coordinator 2018-2020

Former BYU offensive coordinator left BYU in 2021 for Baylor. Grimes was fired from Baylor after three seasons and was hired by Kansas in 2024. Grimes is now the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin.

Eric Mateos

Offensive Line 2019-2020

Eric Mateos left BYU for Baylor in 2021. Mateos is now the offensive line coach at Arkansas.

AJ Steward

BYU running backs 2018-2019

AJ Steward is now the running backs coach at UCLA.

Ryan Pugh

Offensive Line 2018

Ryan Pugh spent one year at BYU before become the offensive coordinator at Troy. He is now the offensive coordinator at Abilene Christian. Abilene Christian put up 51 points against Texas Tech in 2024.

Ty Detmer

Offensive Coordinator 2016-2017

Ty Detmer is the head coach of high school American Leadership Academy in Arizona.

Ben Cahoon

Wide Receivers 2016-2017

Ben Cahoon moved on to the corporate world after coaching wide receivers at BYU.

Reno Mahe

Running Backs 2016-2017

Reno Mahe is no longer in the coaching profession.

Mike Empey

Offensive Line 2016-2017

Mike Empey is no longer in the coaching profession.

Steve Kaufusi

Defensive Line 2002-2017

Steve Kaufusi is no longer coaching.

