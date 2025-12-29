BYU Backup Quarterback McCae Hillstead Reportedly to Enter the Transfer Portal

BYU backup quarterback McCae Hillstead will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from Blair Angulo of 247Sports.

Hillstead battled BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier for the starting quarterback job back in Fall Camp. What originally started as a three-way battle between Bachmeier, Hillstead, and Bourguet turned into a two-man race between Bachmeier and Hillstead. Eventually, Bachmeier won the job and he never looked back. Hillstead's playing time was limited to garbage time and a single snap in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hillstead will look to find a new school where he can see the field.

BYU redshirt sophomore quarterback McCae Hillstead intends to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports. Passed for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman at Utah State before making the move to BYU: https://t.co/wpRXYKb2Kw pic.twitter.com/tpmqkmItbi — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) December 29, 2025

Without Hillstead in the mix, BYU could be in the market for a backup quarterback in the transfer portal. If Treyson Bourguet decides to stay at BYU for his final year of eligibility, BYU could leave the room as is and let Treyson Bourguet be the backup while true freshman Enoch Watson gets up to speed. Watson returned home from his mission and will enroll in January.

Hillstead transferred to BYU in 2024 and starting as a true freshman at Utah State in 2023. Below is a recap of Hillstead's career thus far.

True Freshman Year at Utah State - 2023

McCae Hillstead was highly productive at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah. He threw for 6,900 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He added nearly 1,800 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.

Hillstead was thrust into action in the third game of his true freshman season at Utah State. In that game against Air Force, Utah State's offense was struggling before Hillstead came in for his first real college football action. The Aggies' offense came to life once Hillstead entered the game. In limited action, Hillstead threw for 202 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He was making anticipatory throws and quick decisions - two things that typically take time to develop.

After that game, Hillstead was named the starting quarterback for the following week against James Madison. The Aggies got off to a horrible start in that game against JMU, trailing 24-0 at the end of the first quarter. Then Hillstead and the offense came roaring back. The Aggies came all the way back from 24 down to tie the game at 38 in the fourth quarter. A costly interception in the endzone ended the game 45-38 in favor of JMU. Hillstead ended the game with 399 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Once the game was tied at 38, the wheels fell off for the Utah State offense and the Aggies lost 45-38. He flashed moments of brilliance against JMU and he made some painful freshmen mistakes as well. Despite the loss, Hillstead looked like the quarterback of the future for the Aggies. The next week, Hillstead left the game against UConn with a concussion.

After that injury, Hillstead didn't look like the quarterback that he was in September. He was sidelined for three weeks, then he was in and out of the lineup once he came back and the results were lackluster. He finished his true freshman seaon with 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Hillstead certainly flashed potential as a true freshman. He made some big-time throws and he injected some life in an otherwise bad Utah State offense. He also struggled with some turnovers, something that's expected from a true freshman in his first game action.

Redshirt Freshman - 2024

After Spring camp in 2024, Hillstead entered the transfer portal and committed to BYU. Hillstead never factored into the battle for the starting quarterback job during Fall camp. That competition was limited to just Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon. Retzlaff won the job and never looked back. Hillstead used his redshirt in 2024, so he went into the 2025 season with three years of eligibility remaining.

Redshirt Sophomore - 2025

Hillstead spent the season as Bear Bachmeier's backup. Bachmeier stayed healthy throughout the season, so Hillstead's playing time was limited to garbage time.

