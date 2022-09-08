Where BYU Can Make Moves in the AP Poll in Week Two

For the second consecutive week, BYU is ranked in ranked in the AP poll. The Cougars are currently ranked no. 21 in the AP poll following a dominant victory over USF in the opener. BYU was one of only four schools to improve four or more spots in the latest AP poll.

BYU hosts no. 9 Baylor this weekend in one of the biggest games of the independence era. BYU hasn't hosted a team ranked as highly as the Bears since TCU in 2009. With a win, regardless of margin, BYU would jump into the top 15. There are also games this weekend that will impact BYU's ranking if it beats Baylor. That's right, it's time for another edition of AP poll science.

What is AP poll science? It is a look at the surrounding teams in the AP poll and who they play this week. It gives you, the fan, a list of games to watch or monitor this weekend that could impact BYU's ranking.

AP Poll Science: Week Two

#10 USC: The Trojans of USC travel to Stanford for the last time as a member of the PAC-12. SP+ gives USC a 71% chance to win with an expected final score of 34-25.

#11 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State will host PAC-12 foe Arizona State at home. This game is especially intriguing since the Big 12 has been flirting with Arizona State. SP+ expects a one-score game here with Oklahoma State having a slight edge.

#12 Florida: No. 12 Florida takes on no. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night. If BYU beats Baylor, the loser of this game will fall below BYU in the rankings.

#13 Utah: Utah is highly favored over Southern Utah this weekend.

#14 Michigan State: Michigan State is heavily favored against Akron this weekend.

#15 Miami: Miami is highly favored over Southern Miss this weekend.

#16 Arkansas: Arkansas takes on its first SEC opponent of the season. The Razorbacks host Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Razorbacks have a 69% chance to win according to SP+.

Next month, Arkansas travels to Provo to take on BYU.

#17 Pitt: No. 17 Pitt hosts no. 24 Tennessee. This is one of three ranked matchups this weekend. Pitt will be tasked with slowing down a high-powered Tennessee offense.

Despite being ranked lower in the AP poll, SP+ gives the Volunteers a 66% chance to win.

#18 NC State: NC State dropped five spots after a close call against East Carolina last weekend. NC State hosts Charleston Southern on Saturday. If Charleston hangs around for even one half, NC State might drop further in the rankings.

#19 Wisconsin: Another power five non-conference matchup, Wisconsin hosts Washington State. Wisconsin is favored by 17.5 as of this writing.

#20 Kentucky: See no. 12 Florida.

#21 BYU: A win over Baylor would put the Cougars in the top 15 in the AP poll.