Skip to main content

Where BYU Can Make Moves in the AP Poll in Week Two

A win over Baylor and some help from other teams could send BYU soaring up the rankings

For the second consecutive week, BYU is ranked in ranked in the AP poll. The Cougars are currently ranked no. 21 in the AP poll following a dominant victory over USF in the opener. BYU was one of only four schools to improve four or more spots in the latest AP poll. 

BYU hosts no. 9 Baylor this weekend in one of the biggest games of the independence era. BYU hasn't hosted a team ranked as highly as the Bears since TCU in 2009. With a win, regardless of margin, BYU would jump into the top 15. There are also games this weekend that will impact BYU's ranking if it beats Baylor. That's right, it's time for another edition of AP poll science.

What is AP poll science? It is a look at the surrounding teams in the AP poll and who they play this week. It gives you, the fan, a list of games to watch or monitor this weekend that could impact BYU's ranking.

AP Poll Science: Week Two

#10 USC: The Trojans of USC travel to Stanford for the last time as a member of the PAC-12.  SP+ gives USC a 71% chance to win with an expected final score of 34-25.

#11 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State will host PAC-12 foe Arizona State at home. This game is especially intriguing since the Big 12 has been flirting with Arizona State. SP+ expects a one-score game here with Oklahoma State having a slight edge.

#12 Florida: No. 12 Florida takes on no. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night. If BYU beats Baylor, the loser of this game will fall below BYU in the rankings.

USATSI_18985668_168390393_lowres

#13 Utah: Utah is highly favored over Southern Utah this weekend.

#14 Michigan State: Michigan State is heavily favored against Akron this weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

#15 Miami: Miami is highly favored over Southern Miss this weekend.

#16 Arkansas: Arkansas takes on its first SEC opponent of the season. The Razorbacks host Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Razorbacks have a 69% chance to win according to SP+.

Next month, Arkansas travels to Provo to take on BYU.

#17 Pitt: No. 17 Pitt hosts no. 24 Tennessee. This is one of three ranked matchups this weekend. Pitt will be tasked with slowing down a high-powered Tennessee offense. 

Despite being ranked lower in the AP poll, SP+ gives the Volunteers a 66% chance to win.

#18 NC State: NC State dropped five spots after a close call against East Carolina last weekend. NC State hosts Charleston Southern on Saturday. If Charleston hangs around for even one half, NC State might drop further in the rankings.

#19 Wisconsin: Another power five non-conference matchup, Wisconsin hosts Washington State. Wisconsin is favored by 17.5 as of this writing.

#20 Kentucky: See no. 12 Florida.

#21 BYU: A win over Baylor would put the Cougars in the top 15 in the AP poll.

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Jaren Hall vs Baylor
Football

SP+ Predicts No. 21 BYU vs No. 9 Baylor

SP+ expects a close game between no. 9 Baylor and no. 21 BYU

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_18982597_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Among the Risers in the Latest AP Poll

BYU was one of only four schools that jumped four or more spots in the AP poll

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_18984883_168390393_lowres
Football

Predicting BYU's Ranking in the AP Poll

The second AP poll of the season will be released on Tuesday

By Casey Lundquist
D'Angelo Mandell vs Baylor
Football

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Home Opener vs Baylor

The Cougars host the reigning Big 12 champion Baylor on Saturday

By Casey Lundquist
Neil Pau'u vs Arizona
Football

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Home Opener Against Baylor

BYU will wear a new helmet against the Baylor Bears on Saturday

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_18983565_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football vs USF Takeaways

10 Takeaways from BYU's dominant win over USF

By Joe Wheat
USATSI_18984903_168390393_lowres
Football

FPI Predicts BYU-Baylor, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_18984890_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over USF

BYU kicked off its 2022 season in dominant fashion on Saturday with a 50-21 victory over USF

By Casey Lundquist