Where Former BYU Players are Projected to be Drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few days away. Despite winning 12 games a season ago, only a handful of former BYU players were invited to the NFL Combine: Jack Kelly, Chase Roberts, and Will Ferrin. Kelly and Roberts have the best chances to heair their names called during the draft.

A few other players, like tight end Carsen Ryan, could sneak into the draft during the later rounds as well.hear Seemingly every year, BYU has a player or two make a roster as an undrafted free agent. Former BYU safety Tanner Wall fits that description this year. Wall should get an an opportunity given his productivity and his testing during BYU's pro day.

Jack Kelly - LB

In their latest seven-round mock draft, NFL.com has Jack Kelly going in the third round to the New England Patriots. Kelly tallied 10 sacks last season and has noteworthy closing speed.

Projections for Jack Kelly vary widely. Some outlets have him as high as a third round pick - that appears to be his ceiling heading into the weekend. Other outlets have him falling to the sixth or even seventh round. He is a consensus fifth round prospect.

Chase Roberts - WR

BYU WR Chase Roberts against Colorado | BYU Photo

Chase Roberts was the first BYU wide receiver to receive an NFL Combine invite since Puka Nacua. Roberts is projected as high as the fifth round by some outlets, though most outlets that have him getting drafted expect him to be drafted in the sixth or seventh round.

Roberts finished his BYU career with over 2,500 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. Last year, he was BYU's second leading wide receiver with 802 receiving yards and a career high 6 touchdowns.

Will Ferrin - K

Will Ferrin is expected to get an NFL opportunity, but most likely as an undrafted free agent. Ferrin will go down as one of the best kickers in BYU history. Most notably, he played his best during clutch moments. He nailed the game-winning field goal at Utah as the time expired in 2024. In 2025, he hit a long field goal in overtime to send BYU to second overtime where they eventually took down Arizona.

Carsen Ryan - TE

BYU tight end Carsen Ryan against Georgia Tech | BYU Photo

Carsen Ryan was very productive in his lone season at BYU. It's rare for players to be drafted that were not invited to the NFL Combine, so if he does hear his name called, it would probably be in the seventh round.