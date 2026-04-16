BYU Makes the Top Five for Four-Star Wide Receiver Blake Wong

Back in February, BYU offered four-star wide receiver prospect Blake Wong. Even though the scholarship offer was new, the relationship with BYU was not. Wong had been in touch with BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake dating back to the summer of 2025.

Wong is one of the top wide receiver prospects out West. On Thursday, Wong trimmed his list of finalists to five and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, UCLA, Ohio State, and Oregon.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Blake Wong is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 184 WR totaled 84 receptions for 1,470 yards and 20 TDS in 2025 (10 games)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰https://t.co/MXwDXSsfK5 pic.twitter.com/Vutt2xelFf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 16, 2026

Wong eliminated other schools that had offered him a scholarship like Arizona State, Michigan State, Purdue, Washington, and Washington State among others.

Besides a well-established relationship with Fesi Sitake, Wong has other connections to the BYU football program. Wong was a freshman at Murrieta Valley High School in 2023 when now BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier was the starting quarterback. He is also family friends with redshirt freshman offensive lineman Caden McKee.

Wong has an obvious connection to the school as well - he is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Wong has reliable hands and the ability to high-point the football and make contested catches. He is also gifted with the ball in his hands after the catch. He finished his very productive junior season with 1,469 receiving yards, a single season record at Norco High School. He also had 20 receiving touchdowns, another Norco record. In one game against Murrieta Valley High school, his former school, he had a school record 280 receiving yards. You can check out his junior film below.

Jr Season film through 10 games

84 receptions

1469 yards, #2 CA (Norco season record)

20 TDs #3 CA (Norco season record)



280 Yds, 5 TDs vs MVHS (Norco single game record)

14 receptions vs Centennial (Norco Single game record)



Full Jr season highlight film… pic.twitter.com/4ypXNwrfWD — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) November 10, 2025

Wong is one of the more coveted recruits in the 2027 class that has BYU included on his list of finalists. Even if BYU isn't able to beat out bluebloods like Ohio State to land his services, establishing a good relationship with him and his family is important. In the transfer portal era, you never know which players could end up in the portal a year or two down the road.

The next step in Wong's recruitment will be to get him on campus for an official visit. Most of BYU's official visits will take place in the month of June.

The month of June has turned into the most important month on the recruiting calendar. Last year, all of BYU's visits and most of BYU's commitments came in the month of June. The upcoming month of June is expected to busy for BYU on the recruiting trail as well.