Kalani Sitake Says Two Injured Stars Are Practicing Ahead of Texas Tech Game
Two of BYU's star players suffered injuries against Iowa State. Running back LJ Martin left the game with an upper-body injury in the first half, and linebacker Jack Kelly left the Iowa State game with his arm in a sling.
After a week off, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with the media and provided an update on both Martin and Kelly. Sitake says both Kelly and Martin are practicing this week.
"They're doing great. We'll see how they progress during practice this week, so they're not out. They're practicing and we'll see by Wednesday, hopefully it works in our favor. The fact that they are not out is a good sign."
BYU will provide the first availability report for the BYU-Texas Tech game on Wednesday night.
Martin suffered an injury against Iowa State and never returned. Martin's last carry of the game came late in the first quarter, and he left the field for an x-ray shortly after suffering the injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, but there was never an update on his long-term status.
Martin came into the game against Iowa State tied for sixth nationally in rushing yards. Martin's return would be massively important for the BYU offense. His absence completely changes the identity of BYU's offense. BYU's depth at running back was the most concerning of any position group on the roster heading into the season, and unfortunately for BYU, their depth is being tested in a major way.
Jack Kelly suffered a shoulder injury against West Virginia that kept him out for the Arizona game. He returned for the Utah game and he played most of the Iowa State game. Late in the fourth quarter against the Cyclones, Kelly injured the other shoulder. He was seen leaving the stadium with his arm in a sling, per BYUtv's Spencer Linton.
Jack Kelly is BYU's best pass rusher. Even if he's not 100%, having his speed available to rush off the edge is important for the BYU defense.
The bye week came at a perfect time for BYU. The Cougars were banged up after the Iowa State game. The hope is that the week off will be enough to help BYU heal up for a top 10 matchup at Texas Tech.