AAC Teams that BYU Football Could Schedule

It's no secret that BYU would love to fill a few holes in their schedule with teams from the American Athletic Conference. BYU has eight games on the current schedule including two teams from the AAC - Navy and Houston. Here is BYU's current 2020 schedule:

@Navy - 9/7

@Army - 9/19

Troy - 9/26

UTSA - 10/10

Houston - 10/16

Texas State - 10/24

Western Kentucky - 10/31

North Alabama - 11/21

BYU has five bye weeks on the current schedule. Here are the AAC teams that have open dates on their schedule that match BYU's open dates.

9/12: Cincinnati, Memphis, Temple, UCF

Notes: On one hand, given BYU's game at Navy on September 7th, it makes sense to leave this as a bye weekend for the Cougars. On the other hand, college football might not last the entire season and filling September with games could be the best strategy to play as many games as possible.

10/3: Temple, Tulane

Notes: In theory, BYU could have scheduled Texas State this weekend instead of October 24th. I don't think that was an accident - I expect either Temple or Tulane on BYU's 2020 schedule.

11/7: UCF

Rumors have been swirling about BYU and UCF for a few weeks. I would be surprised if UCF was not added to the 2020 schedule.

11/14: NA

11/21: Memphis

Memphis is a really talented team. The Tigers have 10 games on their current schedule and a matchup against BYU in November could make sense for both programs.

