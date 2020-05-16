CougsDaily
2020 BYU Football Wide Receivers: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

Casey Lundquist

BYU lost their three most productive Wide Receivers in 2019 due to graduation. The 2020 BYU Football Wide Receivers will feature a lot of new faces. Let's look at who is coming, who is going, and how highly these players were rated as recruits.

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

  • 24 Luc Andrada - 0.7697

  • 31 Jacob Boren - NA

  • 10 Javelle Brown - 0.7797

  • 85 Brayden Cosper - 0.8204

  • 82 Talmage Gunther - NA

  • 87 Koy Harris - NA

  • 12 Keanu Hill - 0.799

  • 84 Tevita Ika - NA

  • 23 Batchlor Johnson IV - NA

  • 5 Dax Milne - 0.7597

  • 2 Neil Pau'u - 0.78

  • 18 Gunner Romney - 0.8801

  • 86 Jacob Talbot - NA

2020 Signees

  • TBD Kody Epps - 0.8625

  • TBD Christopher Jackson - 0.8206

  • TBD Terence Fall - 0.8173

  • TBD Miles Davis - 0.8098

Other Newcomers

  • 83 Jacob Doman – NA (Returned from injury)
  • 13 Joe Nelson - NA
  • 88 Nathan Upham - NA

The Good – There might be growing pains in 2020, but this group of Wide Receivers has the talent to be a dynamic group for years to come. Along with the returning players, BYU signed Kody Epps, Chris Jackson, Miles Davis, and Terence Fall as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Jackson and Davis will bring speed to the group and Epps will bring his ability to create separation quickly. 

Terence Fall is a really interesting story. Fall is from France where he started playing tackle football. He decided to pursue his dream of playing college football so he came to the United States as a foreign exchange student. BYU's staff discovered Fall and offered him a scholarship. Fall is raw, but has the talent to contribute after a few years in a D1 program. 

The Bad BYU loses three key Wide Receivers this year in Micah Simon, Aleva Hifo, and Talon Shumway. BYU will look to supplement their loss with returning players Gunner Romney, Dax Milne, Keanu Hill and Neil Pau’u. BYU will need one or more newcomers to produce right away.

The Ratings BYU’s highest-rated signee in the 2020 class was Kody Epps, a Wide Receiver out of Mater Dei High School in California. Epps was insanely productive as a Senior; he was named to the first-team AP All American. I sat down with Epps to talk about his recruitment and decision to come to BYU. You can watch that interview here.

It’s worth noting that Miles Davis could end up at Cornerback this fall. He was announced as a “WR/CB” on signing day. You could argue that Davis has the highest ceiling of any player list. You can watch an interview with Miles Davis here.

