Where Are They Now? BYU Football Commits That Got Away

Casey Lundquist

Recruiting is an interesting game. Recruits are able to verbally commit very early, but they can't officially sign until at least half-way through their Senior years of high school. This leaves months, and sometimes years, for young prospects to change their minds and commit to different schools. BYU football has seen their fair share of former commits end up at other schools. Today, let's take a look back and see where they are now.

Siaki Ika

Siaki Ika

Siaki Ika was a Nose Tackle out of East High School that committed to BYU very early in the recruiting process. Ika's recruitment blew up and he ended up signing with LSU. Ika appeared in 11 games as a Freshman at LSU. He recorded 17 total tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss. 

Cameron Latu

Cameron Latu

Cam Latu was briefly committed to BYU as a DE out of Olympus High School. Now at Alabama, Latu has appeared mostly on special teams and has recorded two tackles.

Ale Kaho

Ale Kaho

Ale Kaho was committed to BYU, signed with Washington, and ended up transferring to Alabama. Kaho has appeared in 19 games for Alabama and recorded 29 tackles.

Tyler Manoa

Tyler Manoa

Manoa decommitted from BYU and opened up his recruitment one year before signing day. Through two years at UCLA, Tyler Manoa has recorded 44 tackles including 0.5 tackles for loss.

