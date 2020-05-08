This is the first part of an interview with 2020 BYU Football signee Miles Davis. Miles prepped at Las Vegas High School where he played Wide Receiver. On signing day, BYU announed him as a WR/DB. In this interview, we talk about his BYU recruitment and I ask him where he is slated to play this fall.

You can watch the second part of the Miles Davis interview by clicking here.

You can watch more interviews like this one by clicking on the links below:

When asked about his progression from his Junior season to his Senior season, Miles said that "he put in more work...I would go to three or four practices per day."

Before coming in contact with BYU coaches, Miles Davis knew about BYU by name only. BYU coaches made an impression on Miles: "They stayed by my side the the whole time. I loved that about them. They're honest, the honesty from them...some schools offer you then forget about you, but they stayed by my side."

Once Davis made it to campus, he quickly realized that BYU was the place he wanted to be: "That next morning, I didn't commit on the trip, but I was telling them [his Mom and Dad] that this was the place for me. I didn't commit on the trip, but I called coach right when I got home and told him that I wanted to commit."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI