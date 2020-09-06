A Beginner's Guide to the 2020 BYU Football Season

Congratulations everyone, we made it - the offseason ends tomorrow. During an unprecedented time, you might have missed some of the important news and roster notes heading into the 2020 season. If you did, I'm pleased to introduce you to the beginner's guide to the 2020 BYU football season. This article will cover the most important news and notes before BYU kicks off against Navy tomorrow.

Schedule

Speaking of unprecedented, BYU was forced to create a new schedule on the fly this Summer. Before COVID-19, BYU was preparing to play a schedule that would be one of the most difficult in program history. Its original schedule included three teams (Utah, Arizona State, Stanford) from the Pac-12, two teams (Michigan State, Minnesota) from the Big Ten, and one team (Missouri) from the SEC. In addition, it was set to travel to Boise State to play on the blue turf.

The schedule that took years to organize, however, crumbled in a matter of weeks. First the games against the Big Ten were canceled, then the Pac-12. One domino after another fell until BYU had two games left on the original schedule. Today, BYU has eight games on its 2020 schedule—six of which were scheduled over the last few weeks.

@Navy - 9/7

@Army - 9/19

Troy - 9/26

UTSA - 10/10

Houston - 10/16

Texas State - 10/24

Western Kentucky - 10/31

North Alabama - 11/21

Tom Holmoe has even said that BYU "could add games as [the] season progresses."

Last Team Standing Out West

The current schedule is not flashy, but flashy is inconsequential in the current college football landscape. A schedule alone is a scarce commodity in 2020. In fact, BYU is the only team west of Texas with games on the calendar this fall. Geographically, the closest team to BYU will be UTEP—the two schools are over 800 miles apart.

Most Difficult Games

Earlier this year, I ranked BYU's eight games from least difficult to most difficult:

8. North Alabama

North Alabama is the only FCS program on BYU's 2020 slate. Nothing is guaranteed in sports, but the Cougars should have no problem handling the Lions in November. ESPN FPI gives BYU better than a 99% to win that game.

7. Texas State

Texas State went 3-9 in 2019. They scored 18.4 points per game which ranked 121st in the FBS. They allowed 32.6 points per game which ranked 107th in the FBS.

6. UTSA

If Texas State is the worst FBS team on BYU's schedule, UTSA is not far behind. Last year, UTSA went 4-8 with wins over Rice, UTEP, Incarnate Word, and Old Dominion. On offense, they averaged 20 points per game. On defense, they allowed 34 points per game.

5. Troy

Troy scored 34 points per game last year. However, they struggled to consistently score against better competition. Here were their scoring outputs last season:

vs Campell: 43

vs Southern Miss: 42

@ Akron: 35

vs Arkansas State: 43

@ Missouri: 10

vs South Alabama: 37

@ Georgia State: 33

@ Coastal Carolina: 35

vs Georgia Southern: 49

@ Texas State:@ 63

@ Louisiana: 3

vs Appalachian State: 13

The Troy defense struggled in 2019 - they allowed 35 points per game. The Trojans return 48% of their production on offense and 71% of their production on defense.

ESPN FPI gives BYU a 70% chance to win this game.

4. Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky is a really interesting team. Similar to BYU, Western Kentucky experienced ups and downs in 2019. Their best win was a blowout victory at Arkansas. Their worst loss came during the first week of the season against FCS Central Arkansas. The Hilltoppers earned an invitation to the First Responder Bowl where they beat Western Michigan 23-20.

Western Kentucky put together a top-25 defense in 2019. They allowed only 336 yards per game which ranked 24th in the country.

The Hilltoppers bring back 53% of their production on offense. Most notably, they bring back 90% of their production on defense. I expect Western Kentucky to field a very talented defense in 2020.

3. Army

Army went 5-8 in 2019. They scored 28.5 points per game which ranked 68th in the country. They allowed 23 points per game on defense which ranked 41st in the country.

Their most impressive performance of the season might have been a losing effort to #7 Michigan. The Black Knights took Michigan to overtime before losing by a field goal. In general, Army was better in 2019 than their win-loss record - they lost four games by seven points or less.

2. Houston

Houston is coming off a 4-8 season. Houston is another team that was better than their 2019 record. Their losses came at the hands of Oklahoma, Washington State, Tulane, Cincinnati, SMU, UCF, Memphis, and Navy. Of the eight losses, six of their opponents were ranked at the time. Houston is a talented team and ESPN FPI gives BYU a 35% chance to win.

1. Navy

Navy had a fantastic season in 2019. In 2020, they will need to replace Malcom Perry who ran for over 2,000 yards last season. The Midshipmen will create a lot of challenges for BYU who struggled to stop the run in 2019. ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 30% chance to beat Navy on Labor Day. Given Navy's lost production at QB, that number feels a little low.

Returning Stars

Defense

Khyiris Tonga - DL #95

Isaiah Kaufusi - LB #53

Payton Wilgar - LB #49

Zayne Anderson - S/LB #23

Troy Warner - DB #4

Offense

Zach Wilson - QB #1

Brady Christensen - OL #67

James Empey - OL #66

Lopini Katoa - RB #4

Gunner Romney - WR #18

Newcomers to Watch

It's always impressive when a new player arrives on campus and immediately competes for playing time. 10 newcomers were listed on BYU's first official 2020 depth chart. Here are the newcomers that made the cut:

Tyler Batty - DL

Tyler Batty signed with BYU as part of the 2017 recruiting class, but this is his first year on the roster - Batty returned from his mission and enrolled in January. Batty has all the tools to be a great pass rusher.

Fisher Jackson - DL

Fisher Jackson committed to BYU as a WR/S PWO during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He joined the program this January as a Defensive End. Jackson's sheer size and athleticism stood out during spring ball - he is listed at 6'5, 252 lbs. Jackson might need some time to develop given his inexperience at Defensive End, but he absolutely fits the physical mold of a rush end.

Pepe Tanuvasa - LB

Technically, Tanuvasa isn't a newcomer but 2020 is his first eligible season at BYU. Tanuvasa transferred from Navy - his knowledge of the triple option could be a big boost to the BYU defense against Navy and Army.

Caleb Christensen - KR, CB

Earlier this Summer, I listed my top candidates to return kicks for BYU. I said the following about Caleb Christensen:

"Did you know Caleb Christensen holds the Utah high school record for most kickoffs returned for a touchdown? Entering his Freshman season, Christensen is my top choice to return kickoffs for BYU. If you like long returns, Christensen's highlights are a must watch.

Christensen will bring a home run ability to BYU's return game. He's also made a name for himself in the defensive backfield.

Micah Harper - CB

Harper signed as a Defensive Back out of Arizona, but he played all over the field in high school. Harper turned down offers from Syracuse, San Diego State, and Air Force among others to sign with BYU.

Prior to being contacted by BYU's coaching staff, Harper knew BYU was an independent school. He also knew about BYU's rich tradition of NFL Quarterbacks, a Heisman trophy winner, and he even cited BYU's national championship in 1984.

I sat down with Harper earlier this Summer to discuss his path to BYU:

Harper likes that BYU's independent schedule allows them to "play every conference around the nation. I like that they play the PAC-12 because that's close to home." Harper isn't shy about his NFL aspirations. He likes that BYU competes against east-coast teams because "it gives [him] a better resume to get NFL looks."

Connor Pay - OL

Connor Pay might have been the biggest surprise on the depth chart. BYU is loaded along the offensive line but Pay made a name for himself after returning home from his mission earlier this year. Pay appears to be a future starter for the Cougars up front.

Chris Jackson - WR

There will be an opportunity for multiple new WRs to see the field in 2020 - Jackson is arguably the Wide Receiver who could play the most this season. Jackson arrived on campus in early May which gives him an advantage over other new guys like Kody Epps and Miles Davis. Jackson is a fast receiver with reliable hands.

Kody Epps - WR

Epps is a highly-touted Wide Receiver from California. I had a chance to catch up with Epps and discuss his recruitment to BYU. Epps is a precise route runner who has performed extremely well at the highest levels of high school football. It might take a few games to adjust to the college level, but I expect Epps to make an impact this season.

Ryan Rehkow - P

Ryan Rehkow is massive. Listed at 6'5 240 lbs., Rehkow has a big leg and he gets good hang time on his punts.

Austin Riggs - DS

Riggs arrived on campus and immediately impressed Coach Lamb.

Breakout Players

Earlier this year, I selected 10 players primed for a breakout season:

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

Gunner Romney was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. Romney has been productive for an underclassman, but he hasn't met the lofty (and probably unfair) expectations put on him when he arrived on campus. Through two seasons, Romney has 539 receiving yards on 44 receptions and 4 touchdowns. It's important to note that Romney has battled through some injuries at BYU - he's also been behind three very experienced Wide Receivers.

BYU needs multiple Wide Receivers to take a big step forward in 2020. Gunner will not only have the opportunity to become a clear-cut starter, he will also have the chance to become 'the guy' at WR for BYU. I expect Romney to go back-and-forth with Neil Pau'u for the most receiving yards at Wide Receiver in 2020.

No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

Seleti Fevaleaki was recruited by Kalani Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki when they coached at the University of Utah. Then they recruited Fevaleaki when they moved to Oregon State. In the end, Fevaleaki followed Sitake and Tuiaki to BYU.

Seleti Fevaleaki will be one of a few newcomers that will look to bolster BYU's pass rush this season. After a mission and a redshirt season, Fevaleaki has the opportunity to earn playing time at Defensive End in 2020. Fevaleaki had a good spring and I expect him to become a contributor in 2020. The Defensive Line is the most Senior of any position group, but I still expect him to find a role on the defense.

No. 8 - Keenan Pili

Keenan Pili, the brother of Trajan Pili and 2020 signee Logan Pili, was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. Pili signed with BYU over offers from Cal, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Washington State.

Pili battled a shoulder injury throughout his Freshman campaign. In total, the shoulder injury sidelined Pili for four games and limited his reps in various other games. Pili tallied 26 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack in 9 games.

Pili is one of the fastest Linebackers on BYU's roster. His sideline-to-sideline speed makes him a versatile asset for the BYU defense. He can help in coverage but he becomes really dangerous when he is able to use his speed in the open field. I'd like to see more of him off the edge like we saw against Liberty:

No. 7 - Keanu Hill

Keanu Hill showed potential in very limited reps last season. Keanu appeared in the Idaho State game where he had 40 receiving yards on 3 receptions. His best reception of that game was actually called back by a holding penalty - Hill kept one foot inbounds as he caught a deep pass from Joe Critchlow.

Hill played in a run-heavy offense in high school and had limited opportunities to showcase his talent. As a result, Hill flew under the radar as a recruit - BYU and Wyoming were Hill's only offers. BYU was happy to land Hill's services and 2020 might be the year that BYU fans understand why. BYU needs contributors to step up at Wide Receiver this year and Hill will have the opportunity to earn significant playing time. I think Hill will become a rotation player at minimum in 2020.

No. 6 - Blake Freeland

Blake Freeland was a True Freshman in 2019 who started seven games for BYU at Right Tackle. Freeland's first start came against Boise State where he locked down the starting job for the rest of the season. Starting at Tackle as a True Freshman at the FBS level is impressive. It's especially impressive, however, for Freeland since 2019 was his first season playing Offensive Line - Freeland played Quarterback and Tight End in high school.

With more experience under his belt, I expect Freeland to take a big step forward in 2020. The starting job won't be handed to him - he will have some competition in Harris LaChance and Mo Unutoa. I believe Freeland will lock down the starting job and become a key piece of BYU's Offensive Line moving forward.

No. 5 - Chaz Ah You

Chaz Ah You was one of BYU's best playmakers on defense in 2019. Last season, he had 40 tackles, 1 sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, and 1 forced then recovered fumble (Sports reference). Although his Sophmore season was productive, I expect Ah You to take a big step forward in 2020. Ah You's ceiling is as high as any player on BYU's defense.

Ah You underwent shoulder surgery and missed spring practices. Whether he moves to Safety or sticks at Linebacker, Ah You should be a staple on the BYU defense in 2020.

No. 4 - Uriah Leiataua (Note: Now injured)

Uriah Leiataua showed flashes last year after suffering various injuries as an underclassman. In 2019, he recorded 19 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. Against Utah State, Leiataua was named on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week. Leiataua's abilities align with a four-down front which is the scheme that BYU ran during spring ball. A new scheme could set up Leiataua for a big Senior season. Leiataua is my pick for the player who will lead the team in sacks at the end of the season.

No. 3 - Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson needs to win the starting QB job before he can have a breakout Junior season. However, I expect him to win it during fall camp. Wilson showed strengths and weaknesses during his Junior campaign; for a full review of Wilson's performance in 2019, you can read this piece that I put together last week.

With an additional year of experience and a healthy off season, I expect Wilson to take a big step forward in 2020. Throwing for more than 3,500 yards is a realistic goal if he stays healthy. The true barometer of Wilson's success will be whether he's able to take big steps forward in terms of protecting the football. Wilson simply threw too many costly interceptions in 2019.

No. 2 - Troy Warner

During spring football, you could argue that Troy Warner was the MVP on defense. Warner finally looked healthy after suffering a lisfranc injury in 2017. Warner looked like the player he was recruited to be and the player he was prior to injury. Warner intercepted a Jaren Hall pass on the first day of spring, and he nearly intercepted a slant route during goal line segment. BYU needs help at Safety in 2020 and Warner looks capable of filling that role.

In his final season as a Cougar, I expect Warner to take a big step forward and be one of the best players on defense.

No. 1 - Isaac Rex

Isaac Rex, the son of former BYU Tight End Byron Rex, is my leading candidate to have a breakout season in 2020. Rex only had one reception for 23 yards in 2019. (BYU Cougars) Following a redshirt season last year and an impressive showing during the few spring practices, I expect him to play a big role in the offense this season. Rex is 6'6, 250 lbs. and he moves really well. Rex uses all of his 6’6 frame to impact the game as a blocker and a receiver. He is a matchup nightmare for smaller Defensive Backs.

Matt Bushman was the undisputed starter at Tight End for BYU in 2020. Following Bushman's injury, Isaac Rex moves into the starting TE spot.

Key Injuries

BYU lost a few key players during fall camp. Most notably, Matt Bushman is out for the season with an achilles injury. Defensive end Uriah Leiataua broke his leg during fall camp and will miss at least the first half of the season. New RB Hinckley Ropati suffered a knee injury and will miss most, if not all, of the season. Both Leiataua's and Ropati's injuries have not been officially confirmed by BYU. However, both were left off the depth chart.

First Game against Navy

GAME INFORMATION

BYU (0-0) at Navy (0-0)

Monday, Sept. 7

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EDT

Annapolis, Maryland

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV/Streaming: ESPN

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv