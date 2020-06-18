Breaking: BYU CB Isaiah Herron Enters Transfer Portal

CougsDaily
Another BYU defender has entered the transfer portal - Isaiah Herron. For the first time, however, BYU loses a player that would have competed for a starting spot in 2020. Isaiah Herron was expected to compete for the starting corner spot opposite of Chris Wilcox this fall. Herron was entering his RS Sophmore year at BYU.

It's important to remember, BYU is facing a scholarship crunch and needs to find a few scholarships

Through two seasons at BYU, Herron appeared in 12 games and made 26 tackles including 2 tackles for loss. (Sports reference) Herron's stats don't jump off the page, but losing Herron is a blow to BYU's secondary; Herron brought a physical presence to BYU's Cornerback room.

BYU will turn to D'Angelo Mandell, Shamon Willis, Keenan Ellis, Dimitri Gallow, and newcomers Jacques Wilson and Micah Harper to fill the void that Herron will leave. In addition, Jaylon Vickers is home from his mission and will compete for playing time. D'Angelo Mandell is the front runner to winning the open starting job.

Without Herron, here is my projected depth chart in the BYU secondary:

Cornerback 1
1. Chris Wilcox
2. Dimitri Gallow OR Micah Harper OR Jaylon Vickers

Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Malik Moore

Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Max Tooley

Cornerback 2
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis OR Jacques Wilson OR Keenan Ellis

Wahului
Wahului

Very disappointing. This kid plays on the edge, tough and quick; I was looking forward to seeing more of him this season, and so were many others.

