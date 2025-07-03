Who Could Be the Next Recruit to Commit to BYU?
The 2026 class has always had the potential to be one of the best in BYU history. Over the last few months, BYU has been realizing the potential of the class. Not only has BYU picked up a commitment from five-star Ryder Lyons, they have also picked up commitment from coveted recruits like Brock Harris, Bott Mulitalo, Kaue Akana, Terrance Saryon and many others.
As BYU cornerback Tre Alexander put it, BYU is not done yet.
Who could be the next player to commit to BYU?
1. Jaxson Gates - CB
Longtime Syracuse commit Jaxson Gate took official visits to Michigan State, Utah, Syracuse, and BYU. The day after he took his BYU official visit, he backed off his commitment to the Orange. He is now the top CB target for BYU.
Minutes after Gates posted about his de-commitment from Syracuse, BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford hinted at a BYU commitment that still has not been announced. Gates will announce his college choice on July 8th.
Gates has picked up SEC offers from Mississippi State and Missouri since backing off his Syracuse commitment. The four finalists in his recruitment are BYU, Utah, Michigan State, and Missouri. BYU is trying to hold off SEC schools and bring him in as part of the the 2026 recruiting class.
2. Braxton Lindsey - LB
Four-star athlete Braxton Lindsey released a final four back in May that included Arkansas, Miami, Missouri, and Oklahoma. BYU's staff was able to get him on campus for an official visit and get back into his recruitment. Lindsey will announce his college decision on July 7th.
BYU is hoping to make Braxton Lindsey the fourth blue-chip prospect to commit over the last three months.
3. Prince Williams - DE
Unless a BYU target announces his college decision over the next few hours, Las Vegas native Prince Williams will be the next BYU target to come off the board. Williams will announce his college decision on Independence Day. Williams was on campus for the big official visit weekend. His final five includes BYU, Utah, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Miami. However, he only took official visits to BYU, Utah, and Arizona. It appears to be a three-way race between those three Big 12 schools, and it is coming down to the wire. BYU would do very well to land Williams. He is talented enough to earn four-star status by signing day.
4. Nehemiahh Kolone - DL
Oklahoma native Nehemiah Kolone took his final official visit to BYU a few weekends ago. He has already taken official visits to Michigan State and Oklahoma State. Kolone has been a top priority for the defensive staff for several months.
BYU is in a good position as Kolone nears a college decision. The Cougars are hoping to land the talented defensive lineman to continue to stack talent at that position.
5. Adam Bywater - LB
The younger brother of Ben Bywater, Adam Bywater has obvious connections to the BYU football program. That hasn't kept programs like Utah, Boise State, and Arizona State from trying to land him. Bywater will announce his college decision later this month.
6. Jax Tanner - OL
Perhaps the top target left on BYU's board. Coveted offensive lineman will announce his college decision this month. His finalists are BYU, Oregon, Tennessee, and Michigan. Tanner was recently named a four-star recruit by Rivals and he could be a consensus four-star recruit by signing day. BYU has added a lot of talent to the future offensive line pipeleine, and Tanner would be up there with the best of them if he chose BYU.