Breaking: Dylan Rollins Commits to BYU

BYU received its second commitment in as many days on Tuesday when Dylan Rollins committed to the Cougars. Rollins is a three-star OL prospect out of Montana with competing offers from Minnesota, Oregon State, and Utah State among others. Montana isn't known as a recruiting hotbed. In fact, it's been seven years since a player from Montana signed with an FBS program according to 406 MT Sports. The Montana FBS recruiting drought ended when Rollins committed to the Cougars.

Twitter: @DylanRollins14

As part of his commitment announcement, Rollins said:

"First off, I'd like to thank everyone who's helped me get to this point. To all my family, friends, coaches, trainers, and teammates, I can't thank you all enough for all the help and support you give me. I really couldn't be here without you. Also, thank you to all the schools that have recruited me and followed me through the recruiting process. Above all else, I would like to thank God for all He has given me, especially the opportunity to play the game I love at the next level and for blessing me with the abilities and people in my live that have gotten me to where I am. With that said, I'd like to announce my commitment to Brigham Young University!! Go Cougs!"

So how does a player from Montana become the first player in years to attract so many FBS offers? Well, his frame certainly helps. Listed at 6'6 285 lbs., Rollins fits the mold of an FBS OL with room to put on more weight. In particular, he fits the mold that BYU has looked for in their OL prospects - long, lean, and physical. The other attribute that stands out about Rollins is his 81" wingspan.

Over the Summer, Rollins was named an SI High School All-American candidate. The SI team did an in-depth scouting report. Here's what they had to say about Rollins:

Frame: Tall with great length and some muscle development. Room to add mass and strength throughout.

Athleticism: Comes off the football well with pad level and leverage components as run blocker. Long stride covers ground in a hurry. Efficient mover who can get to assignment in space as needed. Chip-and-go ability, too.

Instincts: Gritty line prospect with desire to get opponents dirty. Appears to play with high motor throughout the whistle. Effective as kick out or pulling player. Tough to disengage against.

Polish: Lines up at guard and tackle with success at each spot. Wide base off the snap with good pop and extension regardless of play call. Some redirection ability present, hinting at right tackle ceiling. Not a lot of experience pass setting on the edge.

Bottom Line: Rollins is a long and lean offensive line prospect with comfort at more than one position and on the move. He can play a brawling style in the phone booth or execute in space as a puller or second-level player. The pass set will need work, especially if he’s to kick out to tackle, but with patience and some added mass there could be multi-year college starter potential.

BYU will have a spot ready for Rollins in the Fall should he decide to play right away. If he decides to serve a mission before enrolling at BYU, his first season would be in the Fall of 2023.

Rollins is the fourth OL commit in the 2021 class - he joins fellow OL commits Elia Migao, Weston Jones, and Sione Hingano.

