BYU Athletics Announces Changes to Leadership Structure
New BYU director of athletics Brian Santiago is filling out his senior staff. On Monday evening, BYU announced new additions to the senior leadership team and multiple promotions within the department.
Most notably, former BYU basketball star turned business executive Travis Hansen has been hired as a senior associate athletic director "to oversee revenue share and NIL operations for the entire department."
BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake and track coach Diljeet Taylor have been added to the senior leadership team. Both Sitake and Taylor will be Senior Associate Athletic Directors "assisting with strategy and impact" while maintaing their coaching responsibilities.
Other Promotions
Chad Lewis has been elevated to Senior Associate Athletic Director. Lewis will "continue to oversee development initiatives." Dallan Moody has been promoted to to Deputy Athletic Director overseeing revenue and finances.
Casey Stauffer and Tyson Hutchins were also promoted.