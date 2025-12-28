Social Media Reacts to BYU's Comeback Win Over Georgia Tech in Pop-Tarts Bowl

The Pop-Tarts Bowl has a flair for the dramatic. The winner of the bowl celebrates by eating a giant Pop-Tart that comes out of a giant toaster. The on-field product in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl was just as dramatic.

BYU's comeback win over Georgia Tech captured the attention of college football fans on social media. In this article, we'll recap the best social media reactions.

Kalani Sitake Devours a Pop-Tart

After the game, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake took a Pop-Tart out of the toaster (yes - the bowl trophy includes a real toaster). Sitake performed a culinary stunt that would make Joey Chestnut proud: he managed to eat a Pop-Tart in one bite.

fresh out the toaster🔥 pic.twitter.com/NieeIjQgBO — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 28, 2025

BYU coach Kalani Sitake inhales an entire Pop-Tart after winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

pic.twitter.com/I5uT2vhSA0 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 28, 2025

Sitake was also the first to eat the giant Pop-Tart that came out of the giant toaster.

After BYU's win, the players dumped a cooler of Pop-Tarts bites. Sitake managed to snag one out of the air and eat it before his postgame interview with ESPN.

Sitake was already a beloved coach in college football circles, but his postgame antics after the Pop-Tarts Bowl made him even more endearing to the national college football audience. NBC Sports writer Nicole Auerbach took to social media to celebrate Sitake after the game.

HOW CAN YOU NOT LOVE KALANI SITAKE — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 28, 2025

BYU Pulls Off Comeback

The actual game was even more entertaining than the postgame show. Trailing 21-10 in the fourth quarter, the Cougars pulled off another double-digit comeback win.

BYU's comeback really started when the Cougars forced a fumble deep in their own territory. True freshman standout Nusi Taumoepeau forced a fumble with his foot.

that forced fumble and recovery was CRAZY GOOD



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/6WNvTiCJ5j — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 27, 2025

Enoch Nawahine cut into the Georgia Tech lead in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run. Nawahine and Damuni did an admirable job trying to replace LJ Martin - they both came up with big touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

BYU is crawling back in the fourth quarter 👀



Watch the Pop-Tarts Bowl NOW on ABC and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/BDrSp8t3iz — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 27, 2025

Jovesa Damuni picked a great time to score his first career touchdown. Damuni gave BYU the lead with two minutes remaining.

BYU LEAD WITH TWO MINUTES TO GO IN THE POP-TARTS BOWL



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/gNFht0Pgbt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2025

After allowing a long reception that gave Georgia Tech life, BYU cornerback Evan Johnson came up with the game-sealing interception.

BYU INTERCEPTS HAYNES KING TO SEAL THE POP-TARTS BOWL W❗️



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/sAA0aZc3QS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 28, 2025

BYU's win over Georgia Tech also prompted a few accounts to compare BYU's resume to other teams in the College Football Playoff field. The Cougars were deserving of a spot, but the College Football Playoff committee under-ranked their resume. BYU lost to only one team all season: a top five team in Texas Tech. This season will always be remembered as a special one by BYU fans. The 2025 BYU football team will go down as one of the best in program history.

• 12-win team

• Barely survived late GT pass to the endzone that just missed

• Lost to 1 team this season, a team in the conference championship



UGA gets a 1st round bye and BYU misses the CFP?? — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 28, 2025

Also, BYU Director of High Performance Skyler Mayne's mustache got some airtime on the broadcast. If there ever was a mustache that deserved airtime, it's Skyler Mayne's mustache.

