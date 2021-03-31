BYU Basketball: Kolby Lee Enters Transfer Portal

BYU men's basketball big Kolby Lee entered the transfer portal on Wednesday night. Lee, who originally signed with BYU under head coach Dave Rose, played in limited minutes last season. Lee is the fourth BYU basketball player to enter the transfer portal over the last week.

Lee appeared in 25 games for the Cougars this past season - he averaged 3.7 points and 10.0 minutes per game. Lee saw less playing time last season thanks to the emergence of players like Matt Haarms and Richard Harward. In 2019-2020, Lee averaged 7.0 points and 17.3 minutes per game. He also started 28 games that year.

Kolby Lee joins Jesse Wade, Connor Harding, and Wyatt Lowell in the transfer portal.

Last, we took an early look at BYU basketball's 2021-2022 roster. Without Wade (who entered the portal last week), Harding, Lee, and Lowell in the fold, the Cougars will look to the transfer portal to fill out next year's roster. Here is a look at the Cougars' returning players, incoming signees, and more:

Returning Players

#25 Gavin Baxter

#0 Hunter Erickson

#5 Gideon George

#42 Richard Harward

#20 Spencer Johnson

#21 Trevin Knell

#33 Caleb Lohner

#15 Cameron Pearson

#24 Townsend Tripple

#2 Brandon Warr

BYU has some young talent returning next season, namely Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, and Gavin Baxter if he can get healthy. In this author's opinion, however, BYU is clearly lacking ball handlers and shot creators from this group.

BYU's top recruiting targets this offseason are Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette. It appears, however, that Averette will not return to BYU next season. Even if the duo returns, Mark Pope and staff will be very active in the transfer portal. Mark Pope has already expressed interest in Cincinnati transfer Mike Saunders Jr. Saunders prepped at Wasatch Academy with fellow BYU signees Richie Saunders, Caleb Lohner, and Fousseyni Traore. He was a four-star recruit out of the 2020 recruiting class. He visited BYU virtually on Monday morning.

Incoming Signees

Fousseyni Traore (F)

Atiki Ally Atiki (C, not officially signed yet)

Nate Hansen (PG)

Trey Stewart (G)

Atiki Ally Atiki has the potential to be a very good player for BYU, but he might need a few years to develop. Traore is in a similar situation - high ceiling but he might need some time to develop. Nate Hansen will be returning home from a mission. Trey Stewart was a late addition to the 2019 class.

Pending Decisions

#13 Alex Barcello

#4 Brandon Averette

Matt Haarms has already stated that he won't return to BYU for another season. Due to COVID-19, Alex Barcello and Averette could return for one more season - they will likely announce their decisions the next few weeks.

