NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

BYU Basketball: Three Transfer Portal Targets

Three names to watch in the basketball transfer portal.
Author:

As things currently stand, BYU basketball has very limited scholarships available for next season. Even with limited scholarships, BYU's staff has been active in the transfer portal. Here are three players that BYU is targeting in the transfer portal.

1. Mike Saunders Jr. 

mike saunders jr

Mark Pope has already expressed interest in Cincinnati transfer Mike Saunders Jr. Saunders prepped at Wasatch Academy with fellow BYU signees Richie Saunders, Caleb Lohner, and Fousseyni Traore. He was a four-star recruit out of the 2020 recruiting class. Saunders appeared in 22 games as a true freshman, he averaged 3.5 points per game.

2. Bayron Matos

USATSI_15624409_168390393_lowres

Bayron Matos appeared in 20 games for New Mexico last season where he averaged 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game. Matos is listed at 6'9, 215 pounds.

3. Timmy Allen

timmy allen

Utah star Timmy Allen entered the transfer portal last week. The first task for new head coach Craig Smith will be recruiting Allen back to Utah. Allen has averaged over 17 points per game over the last two seasons.

It's unclear whether Allen has any interest in BYU, but Mark Pope and staff will undoubtedly reach out and gauge his interest. He is an Arizona native - moving back home to ASU or Arizona might be the move.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

mike saunders jr

BYU Basketball: Three Transfer Portal Targets

Three names to watch in the basketball transfer portal.

zach wilson

Jim Mora Compares Zach Wilson to Aaron Rodgers

Mora sees a lot of Aaron Rodgers in Zach Wilson.

USATSI_13871147_168390393_lowres

Steve Young Weighs in on Zach Wilson

Steve Young speaks to Wilson's ceiling in the NFL.

Nason Coleman headshot

BYU Target Nason Coleman Updates His Recruitment

Nason Coleman is a tight end out of Arizona.

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson Goes Viral on Pro Day

Zach Wilson Chandon Herring

News & Notes from BYU Football Pro Day

Missed pro day? Check out our live updates.

zach wilson

How to Watch BYU Football Pro Day

31 NFL teams will be attending BYU's pro day on Friday morning.

Zach Wilson BYU Cougars Football

Jim Mora: What BYU's Zach Wilson Needs to Show on Pro Day

What will scouts be looking for during Zach Wilson's pro day?