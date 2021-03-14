NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
BYU Basketball: Opponent, Seed for the NCAA Tournament Announced

For the first time since 2015, the BYU men's basketball will be dancing this March.
For the first time since 2015, the BYU men's basketball will be dancing this March. Their seed and opponent for the 2021 NCAA Tournament were announced on Sunday - the Cougars were given a #6 seed in the tournament, and they will face the winner of Michigan State and UCLA in the first round. Michigan and UCLA face off on Thursday in the 'First Four'. Below is a look at where BYU fits in the bracket:

The Cougars will play their first game on Saturday. Should they win on Saturday, they will face the winner of Texas and Abilene Christian on Monday. If they advance to the round of 32, it would be the first time the Cougars have advanced to the round of 32 since 2011 when Jimmer Fredette led BYU to the Sweet 16.

The tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 when the 'First Four' will compete for an opportunity to advance to the first round. The round of 64 will take place on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. The round of 32 will immediately follow on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22.

According to the NCAA website, the "games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium."

