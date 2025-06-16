BYU Football Wraps Up First Big Weekend of Official Visits
The first group of official visits is in the books for the BYU football program. Over the weekend, BYU hosted a handful of recruits on campus for official visits. The weekend resulted in a pair of commitments out of Texas: Parker Ord and Antonio Johnson.
The recruits were hosted for multiple activities and meals, including a night under the lights at Lavell Edwards Stadium.
Here is a social media recap of the official visit weekend.
1. Antonio Johnson - DB
Johnson committed to BYU on his official visit.
Johnson picked up an offer from BYU back in May. He quickly developed a relationship with BYU’s staff and committed to the Cougars over competing offers from UTEP, Texas State, Sacramento State, and Austin Peay.
Johnson fits the mold of the defensive backs that BYU has recruited since hiring Jernaro Gilford: he is long and fast. He has elite size for a defensive back and he also runs track for his high school. He has the ability to high-point the football and make contested catches thanks to his background playing wide receiver. Both Hill and Gilford have developed a reputation for identifying under-recruited defensive backs and turning them into stars. They hope Johnson can be the next player to fit that mold. He will need to add some muscle and develop his technique in coverage, but if he can, he has the tools to be a great player for BYU.
2. Parker Ord - TE
Texas native and coveted tight end Parker Ord committed to BYU after taking an official visit. Ord picked BYU over competing offers from Utah, WVU, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Pitt, and Georgia Tech among others.
Ord took an official visit to Utah last weekend. After taking an official visit to BYU, he decided to lock down his recruitment and commit to Kalani Sitake.
Ord is the third tight end of BYU's 2026 recruiting class, joining coveted recruits Brock Harris and Ty Goettsche.
3. Aisea Galea'i - DB
Versatile athlete Aisa Galea'i preps at Timpview High School. He is one of the most coveted recruits in the state. He holds a BYU offers and he holds competing offers from the likes of Oregon, ASU, Arizona, Utah, Iowa State, Miami, Washington, Oklahoma State, and UCLA among others.
He was on campus over the weekend for his official visit. He took an official visit to UCLA back in May.
4. Matthew Mason - S
Matthew Mason, a Las Vegas native, named his final four last month and BYU made the cut alongside Boise State, San Diego State, and hometown UNLV.
Mason holds over 20 scholarship offers and he was beginning to narrow in on his finalists when BYU entered the picture. Prior to last picking up a BYU, Mason was planning on taking an official visit to Washington State from June 13-15. He changed his plans and went to BYU instead.
5. Sefa Alatini - ATH
Last month, three-star athlete Sefanaia Alatini committed to BYU. Over the course of his recruitment, Alatini picked up competing offers from Arizona, Cal, Minnesota, Utah, Washington, Cal, San Diego State, and Oregon State among others.
Alatini made his way to Provo for his official visit.
6. Ty Goettsche - TE
BYU commit Ty Goettsche announced his plans to officially visit over the weekend as well. Goettsche hasn't posted pictures from his visit yet. When he does, this article will be updated.