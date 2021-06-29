BYU Basketball: Two New Targets Emerge from the Transfer Portal

We are nearing the end of June, and the BYU basketball staff is still recruiting the transfer portal. The Cougars already added transfer guard Te'Jon Lucas last month - Lucas committed to BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Nevada, DePaul, and New Mexico State. With Lucas on board, the staff is looking for one final addition to round out the 2021-2022 BYU basketball roster.

On Monday, two new transfer targets emerged. The first is Amari McCray out of Pacific. The second is LSU transfer Seneca Knight.

Amari McCray

McCray spent the first year of his career at Portland State where he averaged 10.7 points per game in just 18.4 minutes per game. The 6'9 big transferred from Portland State to Pacific following a successful freshman campaign.

Last season, McCray appeared in 29 games for Pacific, starting in 22 of those games. McCray scored 6.4 points per game and he shot 56.6% from the field. After his sophomore season, he entered the transfer portal once again.

McCray announced his top five on Monday and BYU made the cut. McCray's top five includes Grambling State, Clemson, Penn State, Texas Tech, and BYU.

Seneca Knight

Seneca Knight is a 6'7 guard out of Louisiana. He played the first three years of his career at San Jose State where he averaged 11.5 points per game. Knight transferred from San Jose State to LSU following last season, but he entered the transfer portal once again before suiting up for the Tigers.

