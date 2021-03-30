BYU Basketball: Wyatt Lowell Enters the Transfer Portal

According to his personal Instagram page, BYU men's basketball forward Wyatt Lowell has entered the transfer portal. Lowell, who originally transferred to BYU from UVU, suffered two injuries last year including a season-ending achilles injury.

Lowell appeared in only seven games for the Cougars where he averaged 2.0 points per game on 28.6% shooting. Lowell had to sit out the 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

It's important to remember that entering the transfer portal does not mean that Lowell will be leaving BYU. He could still return to BYU after exploring his options in the portal.

Last, we took an early look at BYU basketball's 2021-2022 roster. Without Wade (who entered the portal last week), Harding, and Lowell in the fold, the Cougars might be in the market for a ball hander and shot creator. Here is a look at the Cougars' returning players, incoming signees, and more:

Returning Players

#25 Gavin Baxter

#0 Hunter Erickson

#5 Gideon George

#42 Richard Harward

#20 Spencer Johnson

#21 Trevin Knell

#40 Kolby Lee

#33 Caleb Lohner

#15 Cameron Pearson

#24 Townsend Tripple

#2 Brandon Warr

BYU has some young talent returning next season, namely Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, and Gavin Baxter if he can get healthy. In this author's opinion, however, BYU is clearly lacking ball handlers and shot creators from this group.

BYU's top recruiting targets this offseason are Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette. It appears, however, that Averette will not return to BYU next season. Even if the duo returns, I would expect Mark Pope and staff to be very active in the transfer portal. Mark Pope has already expressed interest in Cincinnati transfer Mike Saunders Jr. Saunders prepped at Wasatch Academy with fellow BYU signees Richie Saunders, Caleb Lohner, and Fousseyni Traore. He was a four-star recruit out of the 2020 recruiting class. He visited BYU virtually on Monday morning.

Incoming Signees

Fousseyni Traore (F)

Atiki Ally Atiki (C, not officially signed yet)

Nate Hansen (PG)

Trey Stewart (G)

Atiki Ally Atiki has the potential to be a very good player for BYU, but he might need a few years to develop. Traore is in a similar situation - high ceiling but he might need some time to develop. Nate Hansen will be returning home from a mission. Trey Stewart was a late addition to the 2019 class.

Pending Decisions

#13 Alex Barcello

#4 Brandon Averette

Matt Haarms has already stated that he won't return to BYU for another season. Due to COVID-19, Alex Barcello and Averette could return for one more season - they will likely announce their decisions the next few weeks.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI