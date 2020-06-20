BYU Football 2020 Depth Chart: June Projections
Casey Lundquist
It's only June and the fate of the 2020 football season is still partially unknown. That won't stop us from looking ahead and projecting the 2020 BYU Football depth chart. These projections are based on last season, spring practices, and projecting where newcomers will fit within the depth chart.
Let's get started!
Quarterback
- Zach Wilson
- Jaren Hall OR Baylor Romney
- Sol-Jay Maiava
The backup Quarterback is always the most popular guy on campus. That might be especially true for the two eventual backup Quarterbacks in 2020. BYU is lucky to have three proven Quarterbacks on the roster, but only one guy can start.
Running Back
- Devontae Henry-Cole
- Sione Finau OR Lopini Katoa OR Jackson McChesney OR Tyler Allgeier
- Bruce Garrett
Devontae Henry-Cole brings a different style and speed to the Running Back room, I expect him to start for BYU. Katoa, Finau, McChesney, and Allgeier are mostly unproven against high-level competition with Katoa perhaps being the exception. BYU needs at least one player from that group to step up and play well against tough opponents.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Keanu Hill
- Gunner Romney
- Chris Jackson
- Dax Milne
- Kody Epps
Experience gives Milne, Romney, and Pau’u the edge in week one.
Tight End
- Matt Bushman
- Isaac Rex
Matt Bushman is the undisputed starter at Tight End for BYU in 2020. Isaac Rex, however, made a very strong case to be the second-string Tight End as a Redshirt Freshman in 2020. Rex was consistently productive during media availability. Rex uses all of his 6’6 frame to impact the game as a blocker and a receiver. He was a matchup nightmare for smaller Defensive Backs.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Mo Unutoa
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington OR
Keanu Saleapaga
Center
1. James Empey
2. Caden Haws
Right Guard
1. Tristen Hoge OR
Chandon Herring OR
Kieffer Longson
Right Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Harris LaChance OR
Mo Unutoa
BYU has two clear-cut starters along the offensive line: James Empey and Brady Christensen. Beyond that, these positions are up for grabs. BYU has the talent to be the best Offensive Line at BYU since going independent.
Defensive Backs
Cornerback 1
1. Chris Wilcox
2. Dimitri Gallow OR Micah Harper OR Jaylon Vickers
Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Malik Moore
Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Max Tooley
Cornerback 2
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis OR Jacques Wilson OR Keenan Ellis
Yesterday, Isaiah Herron entered the transfer portal. Losing Herron is a loss, no doubt. However, BYU has mutliple guys that should be able to fill the void that Herron will leave.
Linebackers
Outside 1
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Keenan Pili
Middle
1. Kavika Fonua OR
Payton Wilgar OR Pepe Tanuvasa
Outside 2
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Ben Bywater OR Drew Jensen
There are multiple guys on this list that need to be on the field if BYU truly wants their best 11 on the field. I would include Isaiah Kaufusi, Kavika Fonua, Payton Wilgar, and Chaz Ah You on that list.
Defensive Line
Defensive End 1
1. Uriah Leiataua
2. Seleti Fevaleaki OR Alden Tofa
Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Atunaisa Mahe
Defensive Tackle
1. Lorenzo Fauatea
2. Bracken El-Bakri OR
Gabe Summers OR
Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Defensive End 2
1. Zac Dawe
Tyler Batty OR
Alema Pilimai
BYU ran mostly a four-man front during the spring. If that scheme continues through fall camp, I expect a few new faces to emerge as the best pass rushers on this BYU roster. Tyler Batty, Alema Pilimai, and Seleti Fevaleaki are a few names to remember.
Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:
Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated
Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist
Instagram - @BYU_SI