BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 7 - Keanu Hill

Casey Lundquist

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!

Honorable Mentions

  • Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

Gunner Romney BYU Football

No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

Seleti Fevaleaki
BYU Athletics

No. 8 - Keenan Pili

Keenan Pili BYU Football Boise State Football

No. 7 - Keanu Hill

Keanu Hill stretches for the goal line against Idaho State.

Keanu Hill showed potential in very limited reps last season. Keanu appeared in the Idaho State game where he had 40 receiving yards on 3 receptions. His best reception of that game was actually called back by a holding penalty - Hill kept one foot inbounds as he caught a deep pass from Joe Critchlow. 

Hill played in a run-heavy offense in high school and had limited opportunities to showcase his talent. As a result, Hill flew under the radar as a recruit  - BYU and Wyoming were Hill's only offers.  BYU was happy to land Hill's services and 2020 might be the year that BYU fans understand why. BYU needs contributors to step up at Wide Receiver this year and Hill will have the opportunity to earn significant playing time. I think Hill will become a rotation player at minimum in 2020.

