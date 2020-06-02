CougsDaily
BYU Football Depth Chart at Defensive Line Following Multiple Transfers

Max Clark

Three BYU DL (Devin Kaufusi, Austin Chambers, and Alex Miskela) have entered the transfer portal since BYU lost to Hawaii in the Hawaii bowl.  During the spring, BYU transitioned from a three-man front to primarily a four-man front meaning BYU will require more DL on the field in 2020. With fewer bodies and more positions available, let's look at the projected depth chart heading into the summer.

TUCSON, AZ - SEPTEMBER 01: Defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri #93 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the college football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 28-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
BYU defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri against the Arizona Wildcats in September 2018.

A few weeks ago, we projected BYU's 2020 depth chart. This is how we anticipate BYU could line up with a four-man front during the 2020 season.

Nose Tackle: 

  1. Khyiris Tonga
  2. Atunaisa Mahe

Tonga will be the anchor of the Defensive Line after foregoing the NFL draft to return for his Senior season. Atunaisa Mahe also made some nice plays last year and should take a step forward in 2020.

Defensive Tackle:

  1. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Bracken El-Bakri
  2. Gabe Summers OR Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Former Brighton Bengal, Bracken El-Bakri, had 37 tackles in 11 games during the 2019 season. He ranked second in tackles among BYU defensive lineman second only to NFL prospect Khyiris Tonga who had 48 tackles.

In a recent interview with Deseret News, El-Bakri described the BYU defense as an experienced squad not just in terms of seniority but in terms of minutes spent on the field. “We’ve got tons of experience and tons of talent on the defensive line this year,” El-Bakri said. “We don’t just have a lot of juniors and seniors. We have a lot of juniors and seniors who have played a lot” (Deseret News).

Defensive End: 

  1. Uriah Leiataua
  2. Seleti Fevaleaki OR Alden Tofa

Of all the players on the list, I think the new system could benefit Uriah Leiataua the most. I expect Leiataua to have his best year in a BYU uniform.

Defensive End:

  1. Zac Dawe
  2. Tyler Batty OR Alema Pilimai OR Fisher Jackson

Tyler Batty, Alema Pilimai, Seleti Fevaleaki, and Fisher Jackson are four guys that I expect to be a big part of the DL in the future. BYU fans have clamored for a consistent pass rush for a few years now - I expect at least two or three of these guys to be the answer and future big-time players for BYU.

Of the three transfers, only Devin Kaufusi would have made our projected two-deep. While the losses of Austin Chambers and Alex Miskela hurt BYU's depth, BYU should be able to fill in the gaps they've left. We wish Kaufusi, Miskela, and Chambers all the best as they move on to different programs.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
punters
punters

They all left because playing time wasn’t there. Even Kaufusi could have been beat out

News

