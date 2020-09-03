BYU Football Newcomers on the Depth Chart Against Navy

It's always impressive when a new player arrives on campus and immediately competes for playing time. 10 newcomers were listed on BYU's first official 2020 depth chart. Here are the newcomers that made the cut:

Tyler Batty - DL

Tyler Batty signed with BYU as part of the 2017 recruiting class, but this is his first year on the roster - Batty returned from his mission and enrolled in January. Batty has all the tools to be a great pass rusher.

Fisher Jackson - DL

Fisher Jackson committed to BYU as a WR/S PWO during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He joined the program this January as a Defensive End. Jackson's sheer size and athleticism stood out during spring ball - he is listed at 6'5, 252 lbs. Jackson might need some time to develop given his inexperience at Defensive End, but he absolutely fits the physical mold of a rush end.

Pepe Tanuvasa - LB

Technically, Tanuvasa isn't a newcomer but 2020 is his first eligible season at BYU. Tanuvasa transferred from Navy - his knowledge of the triple option could be a big boost to the BYU defense against Navy and Army.

Caleb Christensen - KR, CB

Earlier this Summer, I listed my top candidates to return kicks for BYU. I said the following about Caleb Christensen:

"Did you know Caleb Christensen holds the Utah high school record for most kickoffs returned for a touchdown? Entering his Freshman season, Christensen is my top choice to return kickoffs for BYU. If you like long returns, Christensen's highlights are a must watch.

Christensen will bring a home run ability to BYU's return game. He's also made a name for himself in the defensive backfield.

Micah Harper - CB

Harper signed as a Defensive Back out of Arizona, but he played all over the field in high school. Harper turned down offers from Syracuse, San Diego State, and Air Force among others to sign with BYU.

Prior to being contacted by BYU's coaching staff, Harper knew BYU was an independent school. He also knew about BYU's rich tradition of NFL Quarterbacks, a Heisman trophy winner, and he even cited BYU's national championship in 1984.

I sat down with Harper earlier this Summer to discuss his path to BYU:

Harper likes that BYU's independent schedule allows them to "play every conference around the nation. I like that they play the PAC-12 because that's close to home." Harper isn't shy about his NFL aspirations. He likes that BYU competes against east-coast teams because "it gives [him] a better resume to get NFL looks."

Connor Pay - OL

Connor Pay might have been the biggest surprise on the depth chart. BYU is loaded along the offensive line but Pay made a name for himself after returning home from his mission earlier this year. Pay appears to be a future starter for the Cougars up front.

Chris Jackson - WR

There will be an opportunity for multiple new WRs to see the field in 2020 - Jackson is arguably the Wide Receiver who could play the most this season. Jackson arrived on campus in early May which gives him an advantage over other new guys like Kody Epps and Miles Davis. Jackson is a fast receiver with reliable hands.

Kody Epps - WR

Epps is a highly-touted Wide Receiver from California. I had a chance to catch up with Epps and discuss his recruitment to BYU. Epps is a precise route runner who has performed extremely well at the highest levels of high school football. It might take a few games to adjust to the college level, but I expect Epps to make an impact this season.

Ryan Rehkow - P

Ryan Rehkow is massive. Listed at 6'5 240 lbs., Rehkow has a big leg and he gets good hang time on his punts.

Austin Riggs - DS

Riggs arrived on campus and immediately impressed Coach Lamb.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI