BYU Football Offers Kao Hansen

Recruiting never ends in college football. Just last Wednesday, BYU signed 16 players during the early signing period. The traditional 2021 signing day is not until February and BYU still has a few more players that they are recruiting in the 2021 class. However, since most of the 2021 class has been solidified, BYU has turned their attention to the class of 2022.

One of the 2022 players that BYU recently offered was Kao Hansen out of Lone Peak High School. Hansen is a safety and linebacker prospect who also returns kicks and plays some wide receiver for Lone Peak. I caught up with Hansen to discuss his recruitment and his new offer from BYU.

Hansen tells Sports Illustrated that "BYU has definitely showed the most interest." Specifically, he hears from BYU's Preston Hadley, Kalani Sitake, Ilaisia Tuiaki, and Jack Damuni the most. Hansen says that the most important factors in his recruitment are "playing for a team where I can contribute the most while getting a great education."

Although BYU is the first to offer, they likely won't be the last. There's a lot to like about Hansen's game. He has good size at 6'3, 180 pounds and he has room to add more weight. You can check out his junior film here:

Unsurprisingly, Hansen doesn't have a decision timeline since the 2022 early signing period is still one year away. For now, Hansen is "just humbled and grateful for the opportunity to play the sport [he] loves at the next level."

