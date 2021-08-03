BYU Football: Previewing the Fall Camp Position Battles

Previewing the position battles that need to be sorted out during training camp

Football is finally here. On Wednesday, BYU kicks off 2021 fall camp. Let's preview the most important position battles that will be sorted out during training camp.

Quarterback

Competitors: Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, Jacob Conover

This position battle will garner all the headlines - history suggests that BYU is only as good as its QB play. This is the most important position battle entering training camp.

Wide Receiver

BYU needs to fill the starting spot left by seventh round NFL Draft pick Dax Milne.

Competitors: Puka Nacua, Samson Nacua, Chris Jackson, Kody Epps, Keanu Hill, Brayden Cosper

There's a lot of hype surrounding the 2021 wide receivers - BYU will field one of its deepest WR groups in program history this season. The Nacua brothers will be heavy favorites to earn starting minutes.

Cornerback

Keenan Ellis and D'Angelo Mandell were listed as the starting cornerbacks coming out of spring practices. With the addition of Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes, one of those starting spots could be up for grabs.

Competitors: Keenan Ellis, D'Angelo Mandell, Isaiah Herron, Shamon Willis, Kaleb Hayes

Hayes has arrived on campus and is ready to play this season.

Nickel

George Udo was listed as the starting nickelback coming out of spring practices. However, Udo suffered a season-ending injury before the bowl game last season. Last month, Udo took to social media to announce that he had been medically cleared for the upcoming season. If Udo is healthy, he will start. If he needs a few weeks to return to full speed, his spot could be up for grabs during training camp.

Competitors: George Udo, Javelle Brown, Jaylon Vickers, Jakob Robinson

Frodo Linebacker

There were very few starting spots listed up for grabs on BYU's 2021 Post-Spring Depth Chart. Mostly because BYU listed 18(!) positions on the defensive side of the ball. The only position that didn't name an outright starter? Frodo linebacker. Ben Bywater and Drew Jensen will battle it out for the starting spot.

Competitors: Ben Bywater, Drew Jensen

Backup Running Back

BYU RB Miles Davis and BYU QB Baylor Romney take in the new locker room Photo Credit: BYU Photo

During the independence era, BYU has been forced to use five or even six running backs on a few occasions. After Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa, the race for third-string RB is wide open.

Competitors: Miles Davis, Hinckley Ropati, Jackson McChesney, Sione Finau

Miles Davis was listed as the third-string RB on the post-spring depth chart. Ropati and McChesney suffered season-ending injuries last season. Finau suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2019.

Backup Safety

Chaz Ah You and Malik Moore were listed as the starters at strong safety and free safety, respectively. After those two, there will be a healthy competition for the backup spots.

Competitors: Talan Alfrey, Hayden Livingston, Dean Jones, Jakob Robinson, Javelle Brown, Mitchell Price, Matt Criddle

Backup Defensive Line

BYU listed five starters along the defensive line coming out of the spring: Lorenzo Fauataea, Tyler Batty, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Atunaisa Mahe, and Uriah Leiataua. History suggests that BYU will rotate a lot of player throughout the season, who will crack the rotation after those five?

Competitors: Caden Haws, Gabe Summers, Alden Tofa, Alema Pilimai, Fisher Jackson, Mike Petty, Josh Larsen, Hunter Greer, Blake Mangelson, John Nelson, Jacob Palu

Backup Offensive Line

BYU names five starters at offensive line on media day. While those are subject to change over the next few weeks, it appears that BYU is comfortable with their starting five. After those five, the back spots will be some of the most important position battles this month.

Competitors: Joe Tukuafu, Campbell Barrington, Seth Willis, Brayden Keim, Cade Parrish, Keanu Saleapaga, Tyler Little, Dylan Rollins, Tysen Lewis, Mufi Hunt, Donovan Hanna