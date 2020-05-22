CougsDaily
BYU Football Recruit Trent Ramsey on His Relationship with Eric Mateos

Casey Lundquist

Trent Ramsey is an Offensive Tackle prospect out of Florida who received an offer from BYU last week. Ramsey is part of the 2022 class and he's already receiving offers from around the country. His offer list includes the likes of Oregon, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and Michigan State among others. He is listed as a four-star prospect on 247 sports.

Ramsey excels on the football field and in the classroom. Ramsey has a 4.3 GPA through two years of high school.

On what will be the most important factors in his recruitment. Ramsay said, "Academics first off are very important to me. I believe you have to maintain a high academic standard and you also have to have a great culture as a football program."

On receiving an offer from BYU, Ramsey said, "It was very exciting. Me and Coach Mateos we’ve been building a great relationship with each other, we’ve been talking the last couple weeks. He seems like a great guy and seems to know what he’s doing. It’s very exciting to have the opportunity [to play at BYU].”

It's a school that I heard a lot about so there's already a connection there." Ramsey says he's been able to build a relationship with OL Coach Mateos throughout quarantine.

