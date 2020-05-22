CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football Recruit Trent Ramsey Updates His Recruitment

Casey Lundquist

Click here to watch part two of this interview.

Trent Ramsey is an Offensive Tackle prospect out of Florida who received an offer from BYU last week. Ramsey is part of the 2022 class and he's already receiving offers from around the country. His offer list includes the likes of Oregon, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and Michigan State among others. He is listed as a four-star prospect on 247 sports.

Ramsey moves really well for a Sophmore that is already listed at 6'5 270 lbs. He is able to use his athleticism to get to the second level and create running lanes.

Ramsey recently moved from Arizona to Florida. On whether playing close to home is one of his top priorities, Ramsey said, "Personally, I've been all around the country. To me, location isn't the biggest deal. I'm very open to going wherever I want to be."

On his connection to BYU, Ramsey said, "I am a part of the LDS Church so there's some [connection] between my religion and the school. Growing up, when you go to church on Sunday, you talk about the [BYU] game on Saturday so it's just always been a thing around me."

Articles you may also like:
BYU Football 2021 Recruiting Hot Board
Isaac Vaha on the Most Important Factors in His Recruitment

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Defensive Position Battles to Watch in 2020

Take a closer look at the position battles on defense that we're monitoring in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Nolannielsen

An Early Look at the 2020 BYU Basketball Roster

BYU has signed multiple players that will be on the roster in 2020 - there is also an important missionary to keep in mind.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Recruit Trent Ramsey on His Relationship with Eric Mateos

Four-star recruit talks his offer to BYU and his relationship with OL coach Eric Mateos.

Casey Lundquist

2020 BYU Football Running Backs: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

The 2020 Running Backs feature a variety of players with different skill sets.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Offers Corner Canyon QB Jaxson Dart...

Casey Lundquist

Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Tweets at Mac McClung to Come to BYU

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tweeted at Mac McClung to come to BYU.

Casey Lundquist

The Last Dance: Mark Pope recounts facing Michael Jordan in Game 7 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals

Coach Pope recounts his experience in the locker-room before Game 7 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals when the Pacers travelled to Chicago to play Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Max Clark

BYU Basketball Signee Dallin Hall on What Makes Mark Pope a Great Recruiter

BYU Basketball signee Dallin Hall on what makes Head Coach Mark Pope a great recruiter and his interaction with Donavan Mitchell

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Recruiting 2021 Hot Board

Get to know the 15 recruits that are atop BYU's recruiting board.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball Makes Top 7 For Georgetown Transfer Mac McClung

Casey Lundquist