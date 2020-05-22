BYU Football Recruit Trent Ramsey Updates His Recruitment

Click here to watch part two of this interview.

Trent Ramsey is an Offensive Tackle prospect out of Florida who received an offer from BYU last week. Ramsey is part of the 2022 class and he's already receiving offers from around the country. His offer list includes the likes of Oregon, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and Michigan State among others. He is listed as a four-star prospect on 247 sports.

Ramsey moves really well for a Sophmore that is already listed at 6'5 270 lbs. He is able to use his athleticism to get to the second level and create running lanes.

Ramsey recently moved from Arizona to Florida. On whether playing close to home is one of his top priorities, Ramsey said, "Personally, I've been all around the country. To me, location isn't the biggest deal. I'm very open to going wherever I want to be."

On his connection to BYU, Ramsey said, "I am a part of the LDS Church so there's some [connection] between my religion and the school. Growing up, when you go to church on Sunday, you talk about the [BYU] game on Saturday so it's just always been a thing around me."

Articles you may also like:

BYU Football 2021 Recruiting Hot Board

Isaac Vaha on the Most Important Factors in His Recruitment

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI