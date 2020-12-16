BYU Football Signs Weston Jones

Position: Offensive Line

School: Romeo High School

Measurables: 6'5, 260 lbs.

Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Toledo, Tulane, Air Force, Army, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 6/4/2020

Weston Jones, an Offensive Lineman out of Michigan, just signed with BYU. Jones is a consensus three-star recruit who held offers from Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, and Air Force among others before committing to BYU. Jones is listed at 6'5 260 lbs. Jones is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who will enroll at BYU after serving a two-year mission.

Jones is part of a great OL class that includes Elia Migao, Dylan Rollins, and Sione Hingano.

Due to the NCAA mandated recruiting dead period, Weston hasn't been able to able to visit BYU's campus in Provo.

Jones received an offer from BYU in February, and he was quickly able to establish a relationship with OL Coach Eric Mateos. In an ealier interview with Sports Illustrated Jones said, “My relationship with coach Mateos is very good, it’s always great talking with him and he always has a very good insight into anything football related."

Jones is a good athlete who is excellent at using his hands to gain leverage over defenders.

Recruiting the Offensive Line has been an emphasis for the offensive staff since Jeff Grimes was brought on as the Offensive Coordinator. Jones joins a talented pipeline of future Offensive Lineman for BYU.

