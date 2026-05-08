BYU Makes the Cut for Coveted Athlete Jeovanni Henley

BYU has made the cut for another coveted recruit. On Thursday, three-star athlete JeovannI Henley trimmed his list of finalists to five and BYU made the cut alongside Penn State, Washington, Texas, Washington, and Cal.

Henley holds other competing offers from the likes of UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Minnesota, and Georgia Tech among others.

Henley is listed by recruiting services as an athlete. He plays both running back and defensive back for his high school. He was recently visited by BYU's defensive staff. Should he commit to the Cougars, he would likely play on the defensive side of the ball.

Henley, listed at 6'0, is a physical prospect that likes to get downhill and bring his physicality to the ball carrier. He is also instinctual in his ability to read a quarterback's eyes and jump into passing lanes.

BYU is in the Mix for Multiple Coveted Recruits

Henley is just the latest coveted recruit to name BYU as a finalist. BYU is in the mix for multiple coveted recruits that recently trimmed their list of finalists, many of which are four-star recruits.

Isaiah Bertola - OL

Four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola, a native of Hawaii, trimmed his list of finalists to three and BYU made the cut alongside Cal and USC. Bertola made a visit to BYU last season for the UCF game. He will take an official visit to Provo in late June.

Malakai Taufoou - S

Four-star safety prospect Malakai Taufoou trimmed his list of schools to five and BYU made the cut alongside Oregon, Washingon, Cal, and Penn State. A few notable programs didn't make the cut for Taufoou, namely Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee among many others.

Taufoou, listed at 6'2, has really fun film. Last season, he tallied 50 total tackles, 4 interceptions, and 6 tackles for loss.

Blake Wong - WR

Blake Wong is one of the top wide receiver prospects out West and one of the top priorities for BYU's offensive staff. Wong trimmed his list of finalists to five and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, UCLA, Ohio State, and Oregon. Wong will officially visit BYU in June.

In terms of prospects that could make an early impact at BYU, Wong is right at the top. He finished his very productive junior season with 1,469 receiving yards, a single season record at Norco High School.

Elyjah Staples - Ath

Elyjah Staples, another four-star recruit, named his four finalists and BYU made the cut alongside Cal, Stanford, and Arizona. Staples, a California native, turned down competing offers from the likes of Arizona State, Minnesota, Kansas, Wake Forest, TCU, Boise State and San Diego State.

Staples will be in Provo for an official visit in June.