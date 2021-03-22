BYU Football Spring Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

The good, the bad, and the notes surrounding the quarterbacks a few weeks into spring practices.

BYU football ranks dead last in returning production heading into spring practices. Over the next week, we will look at the blended roster of newcomers and returning players for a BYU team that is looking to prove that the 2020 season was not a flash in the pan. Today, let's talk about the quarterbacks.

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

17 - Jacob Conover

3 - Jaren Hall

12 - Jake Jensen

10 - Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters

15 - Rhett Reilly

16 - Baylor Romney

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good – It's never easy to replace a player like Zach Wilson; while BYU will see a drop off in production at quarterback this season, they still have multiple players capable of winning games as a starting quarterback. Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, Jacob Conover, and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters will continue to battle for the starting spot this week. It's extremely unlikely that BYU will name a starter at the end of spring practices this week.

The Bad – Four players competing for one spot means a lot of split reps. The eventual winner and starter against Arizona will have seen fewer reps throughout the spring and fall camp. I would like to see BYU narrow down the competition to three, at minimum, after spring practices.

The Notes – BYU will hold an open practice on Friday night. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks. As of the time of this article, a limited number of seats are still available for purchase.

According to sources, Jake Jensen has impressed in his limited time on campus. Jensen won't contend for the starting job this year, but he is a name to watch. Jensen is a PWO from Pleasant Grove.

For those that are not able to attend the open practice on Friday, we will have numerous articles covering the open practice over the weekend.

